In the three Hastings City Council races contested in the primary, Steven Huntley and Ginny Skutnik will proceed in Ward 1; Brad Consbruck and Trent Meyer will proceed in Ward 2; and Chuck Rosenberg and Marc Rowan will proceed in Ward 3.
The top two vote-getters in each race of the primary election will face off in the Nov. 8 general election.
In the race for a Hastings City Council seat representing Ward 1, which includes south Hastings, challenger Huntley was the top vote getter with 354 votes or 43.33% of the total according to unofficial results from the Adams County Clerk’s Office.
Incumbent Councilwoman Ginny Skutnik received 266 votes or 32.56% of the total and challenger Aaron Martinez received 195 votes or 23.87% of the total.
Skutnik is the current council president and longest serving member, having been appointed in September of 2013.
There were two write-in votes.
Although Huntley is challenging Ginny Skutnik for the Ward 1 council seat, Huntley has experience serving on the Hastings City Council. He previously served on the council from 1992-96.
In Ward 2, Consbruck received 632 votes or 38.68% of the total, and Meyer received 384 votes or 23.50% of the total.
Also running, Jacque Cranson received 374 votes or 22.89% of the total, James C. Gleason received 119 votes or 7.28% of the total and Doug Thompson received 118 votes or 7.22% of the total.
There were seven write-in votes.
Ward 2 includes west Hastings. The seat is being vacated by Councilman Ted Schroeder, who announced in late January he would not to seek a second term of office.
In Ward 3, which includes central Hastings, incumbent Chuck Rosenberg received 738 votes or 45.92% of the total. Challenger Marc Rowan will also advance to the general election after receiving 703 or 43.75% of the total. Challenger Russ Hall received 156 votes or 9.7% of the total.
There were 10 write-in votes.
Because the Ward 4 race includes just two candidates — incumbent Matt Fong and challenger Roger Harper — that race did not appear on the primary election ballot and both candidates advance to the general election. Ward 4 includes east Hastings.
