Members of the Hastings City Council will act during an upcoming meeting on proposed water department city code changes that are intended to simplify replacement of lead service lines.
Brandan Lubken, Hastings Utilities water and wastewater superintendent, spoke about the proposed code changes during the council’s work session on Monday.
Hastings has about 10,200 water services and about 1,600 known lead services.
Under the code change, the city is going to take responsibility for all lead service lines and work to replace all lines.
Following replacement, the portion of line the customer is responsible for would become longer.
The code change calls for the curb stop — the valve that turns water service on and off for a building — to be 18 inches from the water main. City code currently calls for the curb stop to be installed at the property line.
Placing the water service within 18 inches of the water main will help locate the main and the service line. It will help with service isolation when it comes to maintenance.
This also minimizes the number of holes to dig when it comes to replacement and maintenance.
Whether a house has lead service lines is public record.
“If they want to call and ask we do let them know, if we know, what materials they have in the ground,” Lubken said.
For having as many lead lines as it does, Lubken said Hastings is in a good situation.
“We have good, stable water chemistry because it comes right out of the ground,” he said. “It’s relatively mineral rich. So it’s stable. The pH doesn’t fluctuate a lot. That’s the risk you run into with larger communities with a lot of lead when they’re taking surface water. There are changes in pH and you get lead leaching into the water.”
That’s what happened in Flint, Michigan.
Drinking water in Hastings has always been under the required lead levels during mandated testing.
Lubken said the most recent record he found for the installation of lead service lines in Hastings occurred in 1949.
His hope is that Hastings would be lead-free in 20 years.
The program would benefit about 200 properties a year for at least 10 years, including about 80 full lead service replacements and about 110 tie-overs in which a line connects the new main to the residences’ service line — bypassing the lead portion of the line.
The water main replacement program started this fiscal year targets two areas within the community: lead mains and small, 4-inch mains, which could be more than 100 years old.
Such small lines create problems for fire flow. Those are also higher density neighborhoods.
“We want to make sure we’ve got good fire flow,” Lubken said.
Also, those areas are the highest density of lead services.
The 4-inch mains will be replaced by 8-inch mains.
Even properties without lead services would benefit from the larger mains. Such properties would see partial service replacement with a tie over to the new main.
After eliminating lead services, the main replacement program would remain indefinite. The goal is to get to 1% replacement annually, which would be 2-2 ½ miles of line replacement.
“You’re going to be looking at constant refurbishment of some portion of the service line,” Lubken said
The city could pay for the tie-overs. Lubken is watching for federal funds that could be obtained for this purpose.
“This is the right thing to do,” Utility Manager Kevin Johnson said. “That’s why we’re bringing it to you.”
Lubken said Hastings needs to consider the Lead and Copper Rule. The Environmental Protection Agency first published the rule, which is specific to services, in 1991 and has amended it several times since then.
The rule came to the forefront in 2014 following the Flint, Michigan, drinking water crisis.
A new revision of the Lead and Copper Rule was published about a month ago. The updated rules will go into effect in 2024, but the regulations will be tighter.
The Lead and Copper Rule sets limits for how high of levels of each metal water can contain. There are action items required for high levels, including public notification.
The updated regulations state if there is shared liability, the entire service line must be lead free because the lead has been disturbed.
“We’re meeting the grade pretty well, but as the revisions come out for the Lead and Copper Rule, especially post-Flint they’re not even paying attention to copper any more,” Lubken said. “Lead is the four-letter word, if you will.”
Members of the Hastings Utility Board members voted 3-1 during their meeting on March 10 to recommend approval of the city code change.
Board member Mark Hemje dissented.
Hemje expressed concern about what happens if there is a leak after the line replacement, potentially creating a greater financial burden for the homeowner than is currently in place.
When it comes to new construction, the property owner would pay for the line work on existing lot new construction or future line work according to the proposed code changes.
Another of the proposed code changes call for any water service 1 ½ inch or larger include piped bypass around the meter with a lockable valve. The presence of the bypass would ensure the flow of water during an emergency.
Yard irrigation meters of 1 ½ inches or larger would be removed from the bypass mandate because yard irrigation isn’t an emergency.
Also during Monday’s meeting, Anthony Murphy, fire marshal for Hastings Fire and Rescue, presented on delegated authority and changes to the fire protection portion of the Hastings City Code.
Delegated authority is the process of the State Fire Marshal delegating authority to enforce statewide fire code to qualified local personnel.
