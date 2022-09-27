The Hastings City Council appointed a new city administrator Tuesday.
Council members voted 8-0 during their regular meeting to appoint Shawn Metcalf to the position. Metcalf also was the unanimous selection of the city’s 12-person hiring committee.
Metcalf, 36, has worked as city manager/CEO for Rawlins, Wyoming, since 2020.
He was associate vice president of human resources for Uintah Basin Technical College in Roosevelt, Utah, from 2015 until 2020.
He was the assistant city manager and served as the finance and human resources director in Roosevelt, Utah, from 2013-15.
Metcalf was the senior budget and management analyst for the city of San Antonio, Texas, in 2012-13 and management analyst for the city of San Antonio.
He has a master of public administration from Brigham Young University and a bachelor of recreation management and youth leadership from Brigham Young University.
While working on his master’s degree, he completed an internship with the city manager in Pleasant Grove, Utah, as well as internships working under an economic development director and community development director.
Metcalf will move to Hastings with his wife and their three children, ages 9, 7 and 5, respectively.
Mayor Corey Stutte and the eight council members selected the four finalists from a field of 13, which already had been narrowed from 34 applicants. There were 41 applicants, but seven people withdrew.
Metcalf was the only one of the four finalists selected by all nine elected officials.
“I think that was a good indication of who we thought would be a successful candidate,” Stutte said.
There were four really good finalists, he said.
“He really exceeded all of our expectations, I would say,” Stutte said.
He said Metcalf was a strong communicator, showed great leadership skills and is forward-thinking.
Stutte said Metcalf wants to build trust with employees and with the community.
Metcalf also has done a lot to communicate with the public in Rawlins, and has a strong background in human resources and finance.
“Which is appropriate,” Stutte said. “We’ve got 400 great employees. We want to make sure we treat them well and that we’ve got good leadership from the top down.”
The city is in negotiations with Metcalf on his contract and start date.
Councilman Matt Fong, who was part of the hiring committee, thanked city staff and search firm Baker Tilley for conducting such a thorough search process.
“I thought it was easy for us to review all of the candidates and have good exposure to their previous work as well as some of the information they presented to us,” Fong said.
He said everyone involved in the selection process for the city had strong feelings on Metcalf, his experiences and qualifications.
“I really can’t touch enough on his communication, his budgeting, his HR background as well as his strategic planning,” Fong said. “I do think that’s going to be really important for us and one of the things we really talk a lot with him about trying to bring to Hastings. Those things will behoove us well in the future.”
The regular council meeting followed a special council meeting in which the council approved the many components of the 2022-23 budget.
About 30 people were in attendance for the budget meeting, and five people spoke in opposition to the budget.
Speakers expressed frustration about what they considered a lack of transparency and communication about items in the budget.
While the council and department heads discussed the budget during a council retreat on June 26 and budget work session on Aug. 15, which were both public meetings, the speakers Tuesday were disappointed they didn’t get a chance to speak about the budget until Tuesday’s special meeting.
Among action taken on the budget included unanimously approving adopting an amended property tax request of $7,497,280. The amended amount is a reduction of $223,906 from the advertised property tax request of $7,721,186.
This will cause the tax rate to be .424342 per $100 of assessed valuation, a reduction from the advertised levy of .437015, which was already a reduction from .449687, where it had been for several years.
Finance Director Roger Nash had presented the council with the option of the lower tax request a few weeks ago.
Councilman Chuck Rosenberg made the motion to amend the property tax request, and councilman Ted Schroeder seconded it, after the two men attended the LB644 joint public hearing on Monday.
Had the city gone with the lower property tax request earlier, the city would not have had to participate in Monday’s hearing.
Council members also unanimously approved Ordinance No. 4712, and approved a motion to suspend the rules and to go second and final reading for the ordinance, which adopted the annual appropriation bill for the city of Hastings and adopted appropriate sums for the necessary expenses and liability for fiscal year 2022-23.
The council also unanimously approved amending Ordinance No. 4712 to reduce the taxes requested for the general fund from $6,056,037 to $5,860,633, which is a reduction of $197,404; and to reduce the taxes requested for the Museum Fund from $1,192,591 to $1,166,089, which is a reduction of $26,502.
