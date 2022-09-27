Story Highlights

Mayor Corey Stutte and the eight council members selected the four finalists from a field of 13, which already had been narrowed from 34 applicants. There were 41 applicants, but seven people withdrew.

Shawn Metcalf was the only one of the four finalists selected by all nine elected officials.

“I think that was a good indication of who we thought would be a successful candidate,” Stutte said.

There were four really good finalists, he said.

“He really exceeded all of our expectations, I would say,” Stutte said.

He said Metcalf was a strong communicator, showed great leadership skills and is forward-thinking.

Stutte said Metcalf wants to build trust with employees and with the community.

Metcalf also has done a lot to communicate with the public in Rawlins, and has a strong background in human resources and finance.

“Which is appropriate,” Stutte said. “We’ve got 400 great employees. We want to make sure we treat them well and that we’ve got good leadership from the top down.”

The city is in negotiations with Metcalf on his contract and start date.

The Hastings City Council appointed a new city administrator Tuesday.

Council members voted 8-0 during their regular meeting to appoint Shawn Metcalf to the position. Metcalf also was the unanimous selection of the city’s 12-person hiring committee.

