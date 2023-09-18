The Hastings City Council special meeting and subsequent work session scheduled for tonight, Sept. 18, have been canceled due to lack of quorum.
The cancellation was announced in a news release around 2:30 p.m.
Updated: September 18, 2023 @ 5:10 pm
The special meeting was called to give second reading of several items pertaining to the city’s 2023-24 fiscal year budget. Three readings are needed because the budgetary items are ordinances.
The only item on the work session agenda was a discussion about the City Building, 220 N. Hastings Ave.
The City’s budget must be submitted to the state of Nebraska by Sept. 30. The council has just one regular meeting, on Sept. 25, before that deadline.
City Clerk Kim Jacobitz is working with City Council members to schedule another special meeting before the end of the month.
“Unfortunately, we have people unable to attend tonight’s meeting and we want all eight members present to be able to vote on the budget,” Mayor Corey Stutte said in the news release.
