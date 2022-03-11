Members of the Hastings City Council will decide the future of a proposed “racino” when they meet Monday.
The council meeting begins 5:30 p.m., in council chambers at the city building, 220 N. Hastings Ave.
Members of the Hastings Planning Commission on Feb. 15 narrowly voted to recommend disapproval of both a rezone and conditional use permit for a horse racetrack on Hastings’ north side. The site would also include a casino.
Following nearly two hours of staff reports, public hearing and discussion among themselves, commissioners voted 4-3 to disapprove each of the two items during their regular meeting.
When it comes to council action on Monday, both items require the approval of a super majority of six council members.
According to city code City Code Section 34-801(3), in case of a protest against an amendment, revision or change or in case of a protest against a conditional use permit, such protest must be presented, duly signed and acknowledged by the owners of 20 percent or more either of the area of the lots included in such proposed change or of those immediately adjacent on the sides and in the rear thereof, extending 300 feet therefrom and of those directly opposite thereto, extending 300 feet from the street frontage of such opposite lots. Such revision or amendment shall not become effective except by the favorable vote of three-fourths of all the members of the City Council.
The city received a “protest” from 1 of the 3 owners of property within 300 of the area in which the conditional use permit is requested and from 3 of the 7 owners within 300 feet of the property for which the rezoning is requested.
Applicant Brian Jorde of Domina Law Group in Omaha represents the combined entities of Prairie Thunder Hastings LLC, and Hastings Exposition and Racing Inc. He spoke to the commission about the opportunity the proposed casino and racetrack development creates.
The application was for a rezone and conditional use permit needed to construct and operate a 5/8-mile horse racetrack and casino within 108 acres of land in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction on the northwest corner of the intersection of U.S. Highway 281 and West 42nd Street.
The entire property in question is about 153 acres, including 45 agricultural acres north of the proposed racetrack.
Fifty acres in the southeast corner of the property would be rezoned C-3 for the casino.
Project estimates include a $40 million proposed development that would result in 120-150 new jobs and $3.7 million to $4.5 million annual payroll plus benefits.
Developers estimate 650,000 annual visitors, according to proprietary modeling by the developer based on significant experience with this modeling.
Developers also estimate $1,162,500 in annual new tax revenue for both the city and county based on the statutory tax calculation based on the revenue from each of Nebraska’s horse tracks and casinos; $6.9 million in new annual property tax relief, based on percentages of revenue each casino shall pay; and $180,000 in new city property taxes based on a $40 million development at the current Hastings city tax levy rate.
Those figures add up to $9.725 million. Jorde referred to the proposed development as a $10 million opportunity.
In a letter to the Hastings City Council that was also given to the Hastings Tribune, project opponent Tim O’Keeffe disputed Jorde’s claims.
O’Keeffe wrote that for Hastings and Adams County to receive $1,162,500 each from the casino tax, gross gaming revenues for the Hastings casino would have to be $46,500,000.
The estimate of 650,000 annual visitors equates to 1,781 visitors per day. To achieve $46,500,000 in revenues each of the 1,781 visitors would have to spend $715.38, including winnings, per visit.
O’Keeffe wrote that he and many other opponents do not oppose the casino, they just oppose the location chosen for the plan. He wrote there are other more suitable land areas for the casino that are for sale, including a 102-acre site near the northeast truck route.
During the planning commission meeting, Jorde referenced other potential locations for the casino. He said owners of the other sites chose not to sell, or the topography of the sites did not work as well as the current, proposed location.
Throughout the planning the city received numerous letters of opposition to the proposal, many of which were from residents in that area.
The application previously had been on the Planning Commission’s December 2021 and January agendas but was pulled before those meetings occurred.
Hastings development services director Lisa Parnell-Rowe and city administrator Dave Ptak each recommended to deny approval of the applications.
In his comments on the issue included within the agenda packed, Ptak wrote that he lives near the proposed project site.
He does not believe his property value would be affected by this application, nor does he have an issue with the proposed use of the property.
He wrote that his recommendation is based on many years of planning and zoning experience, having worked or consulted in over 65 cities and villages in Nebraska.
The proposed project would, in his opinion, be a poor land use decision for the future of Hastings.
The Comprehensive Plan and Future Land Use Map are outdated. The city is currently reviewing four bids to do a much-needed update to the City's Comprehensive Plan along with zoning and subdivision regulations.
The development of the city to the north since 2009 makes this updating necessary. This application is a classic case of economic development versus land use.
