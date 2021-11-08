Hastings Citizens with a Voice continued speaking out against the demolition of the 16th Street viaduct as the Hastings City Council voted to put the project out for bid Monday at its regular meeting.
Three citizens with the group addressed the issue during the public comment portion of the meeting.
Alton Jackson, one of the founders of Hastings Citizens with a Voice, said a lot of people want to see the viaduct saved.
“We truly feel we represent the majority,” he said.
Jackson said group members have looked online to find costs associated with working with Union Pacific Railroad on projects and they believe the costs will be more than the city anticipates. He presented that information to the city.
Roger Coffman of Hastings asked the council to share its reasons for demolishing the viaduct instead of fixing it.
“Maybe comment as to why you’re voting the way you do,” he said.
Peg Wallace of Hastings asked four questions of the city, to which Mayor Corey Stutte responded.
Wallace asked who looked at the below-ground pilings.
Stutte said Engineering Specialists Inc. of Omaha noted the pilings had exceeded their lifespan and likely would need to be replaced. ESI’s report indicated that a repair wasn’t economically feasible due to the condition of the viaduct.
“It would be nice to really know if they were shot underground,” Wallace said.
She asked why another study was completed and questioned the competency of ESI.
Stutte said ESI is a reputable firm.
Wallace asked why some on the council claim the decision is based on a vote of the people when the option to repair wasn’t on the ballot. She said the council is assuming people want it demolished because they didn’t want to rebuild it.
A 2020 ballot item asked voters to authorize the rebuilding of the 16th Street viaduct by issuing bonds in an amount not to exceed $12.5 million. The ballot item narrowly failed.
Stutte said it was a single-item ballot item, which didn’t allow for different options.
“It was not approved, so we are moving forward with demolition,” he said.
Wallace asked the city’s reason for not doing maintenance on the overpass for the last 10-15 years.
Stutte said there has been maintenance, but the viaduct has surpassed its lifespan. He said the state of Nebraska had concluded the viaduct had served its use in 1984 or 1985 when it prepared to demolish the bridge before the city agreed to take it over.
Matt Rief, team leader with Olsson Associates, addressed the railroad cost during his presentation later in the agenda.
He said the contract would include 20 railroad flagging days, which is the city’s responsibility to finance. Anything beyond that would be the responsibility of the contractor and included in the bid.
“If it takes longer than 20 days … that cost will be passed to the contractor,” he said. “We’re protecting the city and controlling the costs with this.”
In addition to the removal of the viaduct, Rief said the project would include street work to connect streets in the area. There are also additional insurance requirements for the contractor to cover unforeseen complications.
He said the bid would include a pre-construction survey and access to a nearby church would need to be maintained throughout the project.
He estimated the work would take about three months and would be expected to be complete by October 2022.
Councilman Ted Schroeder said that the city has been making all the decisions about the viaduct in open meetings, including a $108,000 contract with the Union Pacific Railroad for the removal.
“We just recently received a signed contract on this,” he said. “Nothing has been withheld from the public. We just didn’t have anything until recently.”
Councilman Chuck Rosenberg said the council has looked at the issue carefully. He said he will miss the viaduct, but believes its demolition is in the best interests of the city.
“We on the council have to be good stewards of the city’s money,” he said. “It’s the best decision we can make at this time.”
The board voted 8-0 to approve the plans and specifications and authorization to advertise for bids to demolish the viaduct.
In other business, the council:
- Unanimously approved Resolution No. 2021-53 to approve the request of Engel Construction Inc. for a development plan to amend a planned district for property generally located west and southwest of Walmart, south of 42nd Street and northeast of Fisherman Lane.
- Unanimously approved Ordinance No. 4684 to amend the city’s comprehensive plan future land use map for the southern portion of the block between South Lincoln Avenue, South Hastings Avenue and I Street.
- Approved 7-1 Ordinance No. 4674 to add language for a temporary use permit for mobile homes and recreation vehicles used as temporary housing for construction workers, changes in mobile vendor requirements, and a process for temporary structures.
- Unanimously approved a purchase agreement for a landfill wheel loader with a grapple fork for use at the city landfill.
- Unanimously approved an agreement for paving Parkview Cemetery.
- Unanimously approved a new logo to be used for the city during 2022 to honor the 150th anniversary of the city.
- Unanimously approved a six-month extension for the Community Development Block Grant Project 18-ED-003.
- Unanimously approved an agreement for a sprinkler system and remodel at Hastings Fire Station 1.
- Unanimously approved a business usage cellphone policy for the city.
- Unanimously approved a collective bargaining agreement with Hastings Firefighters Association Local Union No. 675, IAFF, AFL-CIO for 2021-2024.
- Unanimously approved a collective bargaining agreement with Hastings Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 9 for 2021-2024.
- Unanimously approved the purchase of a GeoTab Go-9 Automatic Vehicle Locator system for non-emergency city vehicles.
