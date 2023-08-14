The Hastings City Council has directed city officials to obtain competitive bids for removal of asbestos and remediation of mold at the City Building as a first step toward determining the empty structure’s future.
Gathered Monday at the Hastings Public Library for their first regular August meeting, council members voted 5-2 to direct City Administrator Shawn Metcalf to obtain the bids and bring them to the council for consideration.
Lee Vrooman, the city’s director of engineering, estimated it would take 45-60 days to obtain bids for the council to review.
Monday’s motion to move forward on the asbestos and mold issues was offered by Councilman Steve Huntley and seconded by Councilman Brad Consbruck. After extensive discussion, Huntley and Consbruck were joined by Councilmen Matt Fong, Shawn Hartmann and Marc Rowan in voting yes.
Councilman Butch Eley and Councilwoman Joy Huffaker dissented. Councilwoman Jeniffer Beahm didn’t attend the meeting.
The council has been discussing the fate of the City Building, 220 N. Hastings Ave., in earnest since June. At that time, an ad-hoc committee of municipal employees and invited community members recommended that the building be torn down and a new structure be built on the same site.
Back in 2020, a previous City Council had received a report from staff indicating the building had numerous problems including a leaky roof, leaky foundation, and environmental health and safety issues including asbestos and elevated radon levels. This spring, Metcalf made an administrative decision to empty the building of staff after mold was found to be growing out of an air vent in a second-floor office.
The building, built as a bank in 1963, has housed municipal offices since 1984. Officials have cited deferred maintenance as a key reason for its present troubles.
After a lengthy and sometimes heated discussion at the council’s June work session, the item was rolled over to the July work session, during which the council asked city staff to obtain more information about asbestos abatement costs.
Metcalf came to Monday’s meeting quoting a price of about $300,000 for asbestos removal and with additional project-related information and opinions in hand. He recommended that the council move forward with asbestos removal and with demolition of the building’s interior, including non-load-bearing interior walls — all the way down to block outer walls, concrete floors and limited electrical infrastructure, with all heating, ventilation and heating and cooling infrastructure removed.
The interior demolition is expected to cost about $140,000, Metcalf said. The city has $500,000 available in its 2022-23 budget to cover City Building-related work items.
Metcalf said the asbestos removal and interior demolition would open up hidden locations within the building and expose any additional problems — or lack thereof — that may exist, helping better inform the council’s ultimate decision on whether to knock the shell of the building down and start over or proceed to an extensive dollar renovation — either of which may cost in the vicinity of $9 million, according to architects’ estimates.
Metcalf said the asbestos work and interior demolition would be necessary eventually, regardless of whether the council later decides to build new or renovate.
“Our recommendation is that in order to understand some of the issues behind the walls … we go ahead with the asbestos removal and do the interior demolition to continue this project forward,” Metcalf said. “The only thing that’s going to happen is we are going to gain more information about the current building.”
Several council members were not on board with getting that far into demolition work at this stage in discussions.
Consbruck said he wants more information before deciding the ultimate, tear-down-versus-renovate question, but that taking the building down to four walls at this point might not be necessary or appropriate.
“I just like the idea of putting at least a little bit of a limit on what you allow them to tear out,” he said.
Huntley said that after ceilings are removed to get at the asbestos there, city leaders will be able to see better what damage may exist beneath the leaky roof — a key unknown that has been cited by officials as a caution against committing to a renovation project.
Rowan said he has worked on renovations to other, older downtown buildings and he never has seen a property owner gut an entire structure just to learn more about the damage a leaking roof has caused.
“I have a hard time believing every wall would have to be gutted,” he said.
Eley said that while in the end renovation may turn out to be a good option for the City Building, he agrees with staff that asbestos abatement and interior demolition should go forward now.
“I can’t vote for (Huntley’s motion) without the interior demolition,” Eley said. “I think it should be done all in one shot so we can see the whole works.”
Monday’s meeting, which also included the initial presentation of the city’s proposed 2023-24 budget, packed the library’s large upstairs meeting room. At one point, most people in the audience raised their hands when asked how many wanted to save the existing City Building.
Several spoke in support of repairing or renovating the building rather than destroying it.
Peg Wallace, of 2825 N. Columbine Ave., said the building’s maintenance obviously has been neglected over the years, and that she suspects some decision makers may have wanted to see it demolished for some time.
“It’s a very similar scenario to the (16th Street) overpass,” she said. “It must be planned obsolescence.”
Dr. Paul Dietze, of 1825 W. 12th St., said he and many other physicians have reviewed environmental reports concerning the condition of the City Building and he sees no reason the building needed to be vacated.
He also said he had heard city employees out in public talking about the demolition of the City Building and its replacement with a new structure as already being a done deal.
“I’m asking the council, mayor, and most importantly the city administrator, to stop this work environment that allows staff to propagate this disinformation,” Dietze said. “This behavior has cost us a viaduct that could have been saved and potentially is going to cost us a beautiful mid-century modern city hall that will last a lot longer than new construction. I ask this council to restore city hall, do not tear it down, and don’t fall prey to the staff detractors. Deception will not go unpunished.”
