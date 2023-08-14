The Hastings City Council has directed city officials to obtain competitive bids for removal of asbestos and remediation of mold at the City Building as a first step toward determining the empty structure’s future.

Gathered Monday at the Hastings Public Library for their first regular August meeting, council members voted 5-2 to direct City Administrator Shawn Metcalf to obtain the bids and bring them to the council for consideration.

