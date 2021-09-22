Members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners have approved a one-year collective bargaining agreement with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office Fraternal Order of Police union, but discussed pursuing longer contracts in the future.
Board members voted 7-0 at their regular meeting on Tuesday to approve the contract for 2021-22.
Commissioners Lee Hogan, Glen Larsen and Chuck Neumann are on the committee that negotiated the contract.
“We wanted an extended contract,” said Hogan, who is the county board chairman. “They agreed to everything except they preferred a one-year contract. We wanted a multiple-year contract rather than go through this every year.”
Commissioner Joe Patterson, who is a former Hastings city administrator, said he had never seen a one-year FOP contract before. He said it isn’t the most effective method for a collective-bargaining agreement when negotiating occurs every year.
He said the city’s agreement with the Hastings Police Department’s FOP is five years.
“I’m not necessarily saying (the Sheriff’s Office FOP agreement) should be five years, but it certainly should be more than one,” Patterson said.
FOP representatives chose a one-year contract because it included a 3.25% wage increase instead of a 3.5% wage increase per year for two years. A one-year contract allows the FOP to renegotiate after one year amid a climate of rising wages.
Sheriff John Rust budgeted 3.5% for wage increases for his employees for the 2021-22 fiscal year, which started July 1.
The 3.25% and 3.5% options came out of a comparative study looking at similar-sized counties. That was also the recommendation from the merit commission
Patterson said the county could do a wage study whenever it chose to do so.
“Whatever that is they are automatically renewed to that rate irrespective of the terms of the contract,” he said. “So just saying wages are the stumbling block to beyond one year, I think there are ways around that.”
Funding of positions could be outlined in the contract, but there should be an annual review.
“If that’s their hanging point, that’s easily fixed,” Patterson said. “You agree on the array with your union every year.”
In other business, the commissioners:
- Unanimously approved the Freedom Acres Subdivision on Blaine Avenue. Applicant Sarah Reichstein of Hastings would like to subdivide a tract that would contain 2.22 acres.
- Unanimously approved the Noble Acres Subdivision. Applicants Logan and Katie Lukow of Hastings would like to subdivide a 5.91-acre tract to build a house on the property. This would be the only house on the quarter. The access to property would be off of Overland Avenue.
- Unanimously approved an interlocal agreement for fracture critical bridge inspections with Hall County. Under the agreement, the Adams County inspector also would serve the same function in Hall County.
- Unanimously approved pledging new securities with Five Points Bank of Hastings in the amounts of $105,000, $325,000 and $1 million.
- Unanimously approved a request to solicit bids and set deadlines for bids for the county jail project.
- Unanimously approved the chairman’s signature for a contract with WJE Consulting of Gering for indirect costs relating to the pursuit of child support enforcement.
