Members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners approved a revised step plan effective as of June 10, but county employees would like pay more in line with other local employers.
The commissioners voted 5-0-1 at their regular meeting Tuesday to approve the step plan. Commissioner Glen Larsen was absent, and Commissioner Dale Curtis abstained.
The vote came after Deputy County Clerk Paula Scheil spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting about the county board’s decision on June 7 to postpone appropriating American Rescue Plan Act funds for county employees until first having a work session to discuss the topic.
Premium and retention pay for employees is among the authorized uses of ARPA funding.
The maximum an employee could receive would be $10,000, between now and 2025.
Adams County received $6,091,895 in ARPA funding. Those funds have to be allocated by December 2024 and spent by December 2026.
Scheil said premium and retention pay would help Adams County bridge the wage gap between the county and other local employers, including the city of Hastings.
She said in some cases an employee would have to work for the county six years to make the starting pay for the city of Hastings.
The county should use nearby, comparable entities when establishing wages, she said.
Scheil provided handouts for the board members comparing county and city wages for similar positions.
“This will not bring our employees’ pay to a living wage for Adams County, but it does provide a Band-Aid as you plan and budget for living wages for our employees in the future,” she said.
ARPA money doesn’t affect the county’s tax levy.
County offices are short-staffed, have vacancies and have dealt with turnover.
Scheil also provided board members with testimonies of county employees, encouraging the board members to approve premium and retention pay.
“I just hope you’ll take this opportunity to recognize these thoughts, feelings and ideas from the employees of Adams County,” she said.
The county’s latest comparability study, conducted by human resources consultant John Hill, included Buffalo County, which led to higher wages.
Curtis said the best way to address any wage deficiency is through the budget as opposed to using ARPA funds.
Commissioner Joe Patterson, who is a former Hastings city administrator, said employees are the most valuable asset of any organization.
County officials should be aware of what is going on in the job market, including in Hastings, Patterson said.
Comparable wages and benefits are based on an array, which is other counties for counties and other cities for cities.
Patterson said what Hill prepared is a fair comparison of counties.
Comparability studies tend to be divisive by nature because they don’t transfer effort and work quality, he said. They look at position and job description.
Also during the meeting, board members unanimously tabled action on using $700,000 in ARPA funds for a bridge project on Adams Central Avenue 1.5 miles north of Nebraska Highway 74.
Board members tabled the item because the county Road and Bridge Committee members recommended using the $700,000, along with a contribution from Cooperative Producers Inc., instead for repairs on 82nd Street, which feeds CPI’s Hayland elevator near Prosser.
Road and Bridge Committee members said 82nd Street needs to be repaired and has visibility issues.
Zoning Administrator Judy Mignery, who serves on the county’s ARPA committee, objected to switching uses for ARPA funds after those funds had been recommended for a project.
“What was brought to us was a bridge,” she said. “We thought that was a very good use of the funds at the time.”
Tabling the item allows for a prioritization between the two projects.
In other business the commissioners:
- Voted 5-1 to approve an agreement with the Hastings Family YMCA and city of Hastings. Chairman Lee Hogan dissented. According to the agreement, the county will pay $250,000 and the city will pay $750,000 — both using ARPA funds — toward a walking track open to all Adams County employees as part of the YMCA’s renovation and expansion project. The Hastings City Council is scheduled to approve the agreement on July 11.
- Voted 5-0-1 to approve a bid from Rutt’s Heating and Air of $714,690 for improvements to the Adams County Courthouse HVAC system including new fans, duct work, mixing boxes, controls and labor. Commissioner Michael Stromer abstained.
- Received a budget request of $43,000 from Court Appointed Special Advocates. The request is a $5,000 increase from last year.
- Received a budget request of $71,341 from District Court Judge Morgan Farquhar. The amount is an increase from the office in 2021-2022 of $56,264.
- Received a budget request of $737,667 from the Adams County Fairgrounds. The request represents a 2.5% increase.
- Unanimously approved an Adams County Office Building meeting room rental request from Brittany Layton for use on July 9.
