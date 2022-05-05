Members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners approved appropriating American Rescue Plan Act funds for five projects and are asking for more information about two other requests.
The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act was passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in spring 2021.
Adams County will receive $6,091,895. Those funds have to be allocated by December 2024 and spent by December 2026.
County board members voted 7-0 during their on regular meeting on Tuesday on each of the following requests:
— $15,180 from the Adams County Information Technology Department for multifactor authentication network cyber security software and tokens.
— $43,163.60 from the Adams County Buildings, Grounds & Maintenance Department for a three-quarters-ton work truck purchased from Kenesaw Motors
— $35,000 for three years of GIS Aerials, which will benefit multiple county departments
— $ 15,000.00 from the Salvation Army for mobile canteen unit maintenance and emergency supplies
The commissioners voted 6-0-1 to appropriate $65,295.61 for a request from the Adams County Buildings, Grounds & Maintenance Department for a small John Deere tractor plus snow removal and mowing implements. Commissioner Michael Stromer abstained.
The county board members also unanimously tabled further action on recommendations each for $250,000 to help pay for a public track that is part of the planned Hastings Family YMCA renovation, as well as $250,000 to assist CASA in purchasing the current Hastings Public Schools administrative building at 1924 W. A St. as HPS works to transition administrative offices to the former Morton Elementary building.
“I think on these requests where they are six digits, I think the whole board ought to get a presentation,” Commissioner Chuck Neumann said.
The county ARPA committee recommended approval of those two proposals, as well as the five requests the commissioners did approve. The YMCA requested $300,000, but the ARPA committee recommended appropriating $250,000.
All of the requests that the ARPA committee recommended — including $250,000 each for The YMCA and CASA — represent only about 11% of the more than $6 million ARPA funding Adams County will receive.
Brady Rhodes — representing the United Way of South Central Nebraska and the Community Impact Network, which collectively work with more than 60 nonprofits, educational institutions and faith entities — requested during the public comment portion of the meeting Adams County expand the ARPA committee’s funding priorities to include requests that budget for wages to coordinate the comprehensive response to “negative economic impact,” and not just capital improvements.
The United Way of South Central Nebraska and the Community Impact Network recently submitted an ARPA funding request to Adams County.
“Our application we are submitting to you is specifically designed to help coordinate a response to that,” he said. “It could help raise the financial well-being and financial stability of hundreds of individuals in the county.”
There are four primary eligible uses for the funds:
1. Supporting public health expenditures as well as negative economic impacts
2. Replacing lost public-sector revenue
3. Investing in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure
4. Providing premium pay for essential employees
Neumann asked when the county would come up with a plan to allot some of its ARPA funding to county employees over a period of time.
“We’re having some employees in different departments that are looking at other financial opportunities,” he said. “I think it’s imperative we make some commitment to our employees to do something. To me, they are very important. I just want to put the word out that yes, we are going to do something. How much, we don’t know yet.”
The county targeted the commissioners’ first meeting in June for a proposal.
“Just so you know, we’re not planning to give it all away (right now),” said Ron Kucera, information technology for Adams County. “We’re buying county equipment we require, plus we are going to set aside for incentives to keep employees here because it is a problem.”
Commissioner Stromer, who sits on the county’s ARPA committee, said the county is working on a budget for those ARPA funds.
“There’s a pot of money there,” he said. “There has not been a plan formulated to use it.”
In other business, the commissioners:
— Unanimously approved a contract with Hall Brothers Inc. of Marysville, Kansas, for Onyx seal coat on sections of Showboat Boulevard and Holstein Avenue. The total amount is $224,488.88.
— Unanimously approved Post 2nd Subdivision.
— Unanimously approved Spearheart 2nd Subdivision.
— Received a program update and budget assistance request of $18,000 from enCourage Advocacy Center executive director Jo Bair. The amount is an increase from the $12,500 given last year by Adams County.
