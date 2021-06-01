Adams County soon will have access to higher-resolution global information system images for the Kenesaw area.
Members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners voted 7-0 at their regular meeting Tuesday to approve an amendment to the existing interlocal pictometry aerial imaging contract to expand the high-definition area. The interlocal agreement provides GIS services to the city of Hastings and Adams County.
County Assessor Jackie Russell told the commissioners the expanded area doesn’t benefit the city or Hastings Utilities because those organizations don’t service Kenesaw.
“But it’s a big benefit to my office,” she said. “It would help us to better be able to measure things if we can’t make it out to the properties. They’re now in a flood zone, so it could help in that regard, as well.”
This would add about $500 per year to the contract. Adams County currently pays about $10,500 per year already for the three-year contract.
Currently, any area outside of Juniata or the city of Hastings is very grainy.
“If we can’t make it out to a rural property, then we can measure things from the aerial imagery,” Russell said. “It helps us just to better see, ‘OK, where are the overhangs exactly?’ If there’s a shadow on the ground it helps eliminate those a little more, the better resolution does. We can typically get a good idea of a new building that’s out there that maybe they didn’t get a permit for, or just seeing if there’s damage to a property, we can better decipher a quality or condition on it using the aerial imagery if we’re unable to make it there for some reason.”
EagleView suggested that funds designated for COVID-19 relief could be used for aerial imagery, as well, because offices or employees weren’t able to do their jobs at full capacity by going out and doing their physical inspections.
Hastings contracts with EagleView, and the county pays the city as part of the interlocal agreement.
Russell said her office uses the existing pictometry services quite a bit.
County Board Chairman Lee Hogan said $500 isn’t a lot of money for such a service.
“It’s not, and I can certainly cut my budget somewhere else for $500 because it is a huge benefit for us,” Russell said.
She will include the amount in her office’s 2021-22 budget.
Zoning Administrator Judy Mignery said she uses pictometry to know elevations of properties, as well.
Also during the meeting, county board members received annual reports and budget assistance requests from Casey Muzic, executive director of the Midland Area Agency on Aging; and RuAnn Root, executive director of Court Appointed Special Advocates.
The Midland Area Agency on Aging request is $14,801, which is the same as the previous year.
Of the total, $6,546 is the membership fee that is used in combination with federal and state funds from the Nebraska Health and Human Services Division of Aging Services for the operation of the Area Agency on Aging administrative office.
The other $8,255 is the request from the Golden Friendship Center to help provide congregate meals, home delivered meals and social activities at the center.
The CASA request is $37,500. That amount is nearly half of the CASA’s Adams County budget of $80,975.
The county’s support helps secure federal funding.
The county board also received an update from the office of U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., given remotely by phone from Smith’s representative Jerad Reimers.
County board members also unanimously approved a pledged security of $170,000 from Five Points Bank.
