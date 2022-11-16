The Adams County maintenance department soon should have a new pickup truck.
Members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners voted 6-0 at their regular meeting Tuesday to approve a bid for a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD from Sid Dillon for $47,773 for the maintenance department.
Commissioner Joe Patterson was absent.
The purchase was made with American Rescue Plan Act funds, the allotment of which was approved May 3. The county board previously approved a contract for a vehicle, but that vehicle could not be delivered.
When county officials opened bids recently, most of the bids included a nine-month timeline for delivery.
“That didn’t do us any good for this winter,” said Commissioner Michael Stromer, who is coordinating the county’s ARPA response. “So we tried to find a truck that physically existed.”
Although the bid from Sid Dillon wasn’t the lowest, it was the one with the quickest delivery.
Of the 10 bids Stromer presented Tuesday, Sid Dillon had four, one of which was for a vehicle in the United States. Stromer said that vehicle currently is in Chicago and can be in Nebraska by the end of the month.
Other bids included $44,455 from Hastings Ford; two others from Sid Dillon for $53,475 and one for $55,330; $45,395 from Friesen; $46,665 from Midway; $52,161 and $53,466 from Dinsdale; and $45,535 from Anderson.
County officials also looked at purchasing a state surplus truck, but all such vehicles had at least 150,000 miles.
“They were well used,” Stromer said.
Also during the meeting, county board members approved a claim from Beckenhauer Construction for $2,145,779 related to continuing construction of the new county jail.
Commissioner Chuck Neumann asked how that project was doing.
“Really well. Everything’s on schedule,” said Commissioner Dale Curtis, who is coordinating the county’s efforts on the new jail.
The project is on schedule to be completed by fall 2023.
Curtis said the roof is enclosed and the floor is done.
Hastings Utilities also hooked up the utilities.
“They bent over backwards to give us everything we wanted,” Curtis said about Hastings Utilities.
In other business, the commissioners:
Unanimously approved, as the Board of Equalization, permis
- sive exemption applications for Grace Life Church.
- Unanimously approved, as the Board of Equalization, a motor vehicle exemption application for Hastings College for two Hyundai Sonatas.
- Unanimously approved postponing action on a five-year land survey agreement with the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
- Unanimously approved an amendment to the lease agreement between Adams County and Verizon Wireless for the upgrade of communication equipment at 300 N. St. Joseph Ave.
- Unanimously approved the Class I liquor license for the Southern Hills Golf Course and manager Patrice Wallace.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.