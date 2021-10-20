Members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners voted 7-0 at their regular meeting Tuesday to approve redistricting commissioner boundaries based on the map created by Omaha company gWorks.
The commissioners themselves had the opportunity to make changes to the gWorks map but chose not to do so.
According to the 2020 Census, there are 31,205 people in Adams County, which means 4,458 people in each of the county’s seven districts.
Populations among new districts includes 4,522 in District 1, which would be a 1.44% increase over the target; 4,298 in District 2, which would be a 3.59% decrease from the target; 4,256 in District 3, which would be a 4.53% decrease from the target; 4,354 in District 4, which would be a 2.33% decrease from the target; 4,657 in District 5, which would be a 4.46% increase from the target; 4,488 in District 6, which would be a .67% increase from the target; and 4,630 in District 7, which would be a 3.86% increase from the target.
District 1 is eastern Hastings; District 2 is northwest Adams County; District 3 is northeast, southeast and southwest Adams County; District 4 is western Hastings; District 5 is south Hastings; District 6 is central east Hastings; and District 7 is north and central Hastings.
“Ramona (Thomas, Adams County election commissioner as well as county clerk) will go in and build her precincts off of this and the whole process will be done for a decade,” said Tyson Larson, gWorks vice president of client success.
Adams County will collaborate with other political subdivisions such as the city of Hastings on necessary boundaries to cut down on ballot splits.
“The fewer ballot splits you have, the more money you’ll be able to save the county,” Larson said.
It is up to Thomas to draw up voter precincts.
She said Adams County currently has 28 precincts, 18 of which are in Hastings city limits.
“I think that’s too much,” she said.
She said voting precincts must have 500 to 1,700 people.
“I think we could probably consolidate some precincts,” Thomas said. “With it being increasingly more difficult to get election workers, that’s what I’m really going to explore and see if we can condense anything down.”
She doesn’t need board approval to change precincts.
Also during the meeting, the commissioners unanimously approved renewing the contract at $1,800 with HR Solutions and John Hill for salary studies and wage step plan maintenance.
Dale Curtis, the commissioner who chairs the county’s personnel committee, hopes personnel committee members meet with every department head to review wage increases.
“It looks like $4, $5 increases is just the minimum,” he said. “People around here, everybody’s starting about $16 an hour.”
He said the sheriff’s salary is set to see a big increase due to a result of an out-of-date sheriff’s salary contract as well as the fact the county’s planned justice center now will just be a jail.
“His is going to be one of the largest increases,” Curtis said. “At the time he came in he thought maybe he wouldn’t keep control of the jail, but now it looks like he will. When you have a jail, the wages go up for the sheriff.”
The commissioners also unanimously approved the chairman’s signature on the contract with VanKirk Bros. Contracting of Sutton for concrete box culvert construction. The contract is for $343,213 for the replacement of two bridges with concrete box culverts.
The first structure, a twin box culvert, is on Osage Avenue half a mile north of 12th Street. The price is $119,773.
The second structure is on Oak Ridge Road, replacing a three-span timber bridge with a three-span concrete box culvert for $223,441. That price is $200,000 less than a recently completed three-span slab bridge fully contracted out on Oregon Trail Road, west of Showboat Boulevard.
