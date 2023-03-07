Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Rain and snow in the evening, becoming all snow late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 30F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.