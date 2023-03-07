Members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of a full-body scanner for the Adams County Justice Center, and chose to keep that as the official name of the new facility during their regular meeting Tuesday.
The board voted 7-0 to buy a Tek84 Intercept full body scanner at a cost of $161,500. Board member Mike Stromer said no bids were taken on the device because Tek84 is the only company to offer it.
The scanner has up to a three-year warranty, and the cost includes installation. The device initially will be set up at the Adams County Courthouse for the sheriff’s department to train with before it is moved to the new facility, which is scheduled to be finished in October.
The scanner is similar to an x-ray machine, but it scans for more than just metallic items. An add-on will be included to take the temperatures of people being scanned, as well.
Members of the board also discussed using federal COVID-19-related American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for the device. Using ARPA funds to make the purchase was included in the motion approved by the board.
Board member Chuck Neumann said they should stick to the name of Adams County Justice Center since that’s what it was called when voters approved the bond issue to build the facility in November 2020.
Board members approved a motion to call the facility Adams County Justice Center by 7-0.
Stromer said the rest of the project appears to be going as planned.
Members of the board approved a payment to Beckenhauer Construction totaling $1,294,915 for costs for the facility during the meeting, as well.
“We’re still running under budget,” Stromer said. “We haven’t used much of the contingency yet.”
In other business, the commissioners:
- Unanimously approved an agreement with the Nebraska Department of Roads allowing for county roads to be used as a detour during construction of a state road project to improve State Spur 01C
- Unanimously approved having the chairman sign the 2023 Victim Witness Grant
- Held the annual meeting of the Adams County Cemetery Board
- Heard the annual report of the Adams County Extension Office
- Unanimously approved Trausch Subdivision, a tract in the southeast quarter of Section 24-T6N-R11W
- Unanimously approved Bender Subdivision, a tract in the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 17-T8N-R12W
- Unanimously approved an Adams County Office Building Assembly Room rental application from Shelly Goodon
- Unanimously approved a resolution authorizing liquor sales starting at 7 a.m. on Sundays at establishments under Adams County jurisdiction
