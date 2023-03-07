Members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of a full-body scanner for the Adams County Justice Center, and chose to keep that as the official name of the new facility during their regular meeting Tuesday.

The board voted 7-0 to buy a Tek84 Intercept full body scanner at a cost of $161,500. Board member Mike Stromer said no bids were taken on the device because Tek84 is the only company to offer it.

