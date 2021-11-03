Members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners approved recommendations from the construction manager of the new Adams County Jail for the precast walls, roof and roof membrane with a premium on availability of materials.
Board members voted 7-0 during their meeting Tuesday to approve the recommendations of construction manager Beckenhauer Construction of Norfolk and also unanimously approved authorizing Board Chairman Lee Hogan to sign the necessary contracts.
Those recommendations include Ziemba Roofing of Hastings, which bid $657,776 for the roof membrane; Coreslab Structures of Bellevue, which bid $1,591,889 for precast concrete walls; and Concrete Industries of Lincoln, which bid $610,000 for precast Hollowcore planks for the roof.
Coreslab was not the lowest bidder on the precast concrete walls, but as was the case for the recommended bidder in each category, Coreslab met the necessary project deadlines.
The lowest bidder could not provide materials until December 2022.The recommended bidders could provide materials by spring 2022.
“That puts the jail off a year,” said Commissioner Dale Curtis, who has been leading the project for the county, of the prospect of having to wait several extra months for the precast concrete walls.
He said expenses would be much greater if the project was put off the jail for another year.
Those added expenses include increased costs for vendors, increased interest on the loan as well as the continued cost of renting space at jails in other counties for inmates.
Curtis said those added expenses would “probably be in the neighborhood of $1 million.”
“We need to stay on track and keep this going,” he said.
The planned justice center to be constructed at the southwest edge of Hastings was recently scaled back to just a jail to keep down costs.
Also during the meeting, board members unanimously approved signing onto the state of Nebraska opioid litigation settlement and contributing Adams County’s share of the settlement amount, which is unknown at this point, to Region 3 Behavioral Health Services to go toward the county’s annual payment to Region 3.
Board members unanimously approved Reiners Subdivision Number Two. As part of estate planning, applicant Judy Reiners plans to subdivide a tract at West 70th Street and North Osage Avenue that would contain 7.21 acres.
Board members unanimously approved a letter of engagement with accounting firm Lutz to provide consultation as deemed necessary on a per-hour basis for the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
Lutz is a preferred vendor of the Nebraska Association of County Officials.
Board members scheduled a work session for department heads Nov. 16 as an extension of the regular meeting to discuss the county’s policy for closure of the courthouse in the event of inclement weather. Board members could then possibly act on the issue Dec. 7.
Board members went into executive session to discuss real estate negotiations, but took no action.
