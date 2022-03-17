Three bid packages are down and one is left for construction of the new Adams County Jail.
Members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners voted 7-0 during their regular meeting Tuesday to approve bids for steel reinforcing, structural steel material and structural steel erection.
“This third round here is in pursuit of that same goal to stay on schedule, to stay ahead of procurement lead time and to make sure we have trade personnel signed up for the project before they’re all full of other projects,” said Jan Beran, project estimator for contractor Beckenhauer Construction of Norfolk.
Adams County voters approved in the November 2020 general election a bond issue not to exceed $38 million for a justice center that would include a 168-bed jail as well as courtrooms and office space for county offices involved in court proceedings.
The project was initially over budget, so it was scaled back to a 156-bed jail. The 11-acre project site on the south edge of Hastings will allow for future expansions if needed.
Groundbreaking for the project is scheduled for April 5.
With a 16-month construction schedule, the jail is anticipated to be completed in summer 2023.
The reinforcing contract went to Carroll Construction of Council Bluffs, Iowa, which had the lowest of two bids at $174,933.
The structural steel material contract went to 4G Steel Fabrication of Lincoln, which bid $398,900. 4G’s bid actually was higher than the bid from the other vendor, Kully Pipe & Steel of Hastings, which bid $390,000.
Beran said Kully’s delivery would be at least three weeks past the target date, however.
“Which would negate any potential savings the county would see in opting for Kully, plus having the delay in schedule gets frustrating for everyone,” he said.
Atlas Steel Erection received the contract for structural steel erection with a low bid of $679,000.
March 28 is the mobilization date. Mobilization costs will be $273,000.
“We’re getting to the fun part of the project, which is actually turning dirt and getting things going,” Beran said.
Commissioners also unanimously approved the new guaranteed maximum price, which now is $14.2 million for the three bid packages approved so far.
In three weeks Beran will present the final guaranteed maximum price, including a lot of infrastructure, bringing total construction costs to just over $30 million.
“I know it can kind of feel like a leap of faith to commit to this amount of money before we have all of the bids in place,” he said. “That’s why we’ve been paying so close attention to the budget and market. This is becoming a very common practice in our current economy because we have lead times like on the HVAC side of things — the HVAC lead times are 40 weeks right now.”
Commissioner Dale Curtis, who is leading the county’s jail planning effort, said the project costs would be a lot higher if the county waited.
“This project, with supply and COVID and all that, it cost us a lot more than what we anticipated, but I guarantee you next year if we wanted to build a jail in another county it’s going to be probably $10 million higher than this,” he said.
Beran said current market trends and industry insiders are anticipating 12% to 14% inflation on key materials going into 2023.
“There’s no cheaper time to build than now,” he said.
In other business Tuesday, the commissioners:
- Unanimously recommended approval to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission for issuance of a Class I license to Southern Hills Country Club.
- Unanimously approved, as the Board of Equalization, a motor vehicle exemption application for Crossroads Mission Avenue for one 1998 Ford cutaway van.
- Unanimously denied, as the Board of Equalization, a permissive exemption application from the Pauline Historical Society, because the organization isn’t yet using the property it plans to inhabit.
- Unanimously approved a contract with Allo to extend the county’s fiber network to the Highway Department office at 415 N. Adams Central Ave. and the Adams County Rural Extension building at 2975 S. Baltimore Ave. The contract, which includes construction and 48 months of service, is for $329,377. Payment of that amount would be made using some of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.
- Received information from County Treasurer Melanie Curry about the county’s participation in a pledged securities single bank pooled collateral program.
- Received the Adams County Extension Office’s 2022 annual report.
- Unanimously approved participation in the South Central East Community Wildfire Protection Plan, which also includes Clay, Fillmore, Jefferson, Nuckolls, Saline, Thayer and Webster counties.
- Unanimously table indefinitely purchasing jail equipment as recommended by Prochaska and Associates.
- Unanimously approved requesting the city of Hastings annex the new jail.
- Unanimously approved signing a gravel contract with Deweese Sand and Gravel. The county didn’t have the Mid-Nebraska Aggregate contract as of Tuesday morning.
- Unanimously approved an agreement with the state of Nebraska for land surveying along the Ayr spur.
- Unanimously approved accepting Adams County Public Defender Shon Lieske’s letter of resignation, declaring the position vacant and soliciting applications for the post.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.