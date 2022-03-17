Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Mostly cloudy and windy with showers developing this afternoon. High 48F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Occasional rain and wind tapering to a few showers late. Low 32F. NNE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.