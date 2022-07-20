The Adams County highway superintendent position will be held by two people.
Members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners voted 5-1 at their regular meeting Tuesday to appoint Greg Anderson and Greg Schmidt to be co-highway superintendents. Commissioner Joe Patterson dissented, and Commissioner Dale Curtis was absent.
The men will succeed outgoing superintendent Dawn Miller, who is retiring at the end of September.
Both Anderson and Schmidt are longtime members of the Adams County roads department.
Anderson, who currently is assistant superintendent, has worked in the department more than 40 years. Schmidt, who is one of the county’s most experienced machine operators as well as a bridge inspector, has worked in the department more than 20 years.
Both men have highway superintendent certification.
There will be no assistant superintendent.
There were four applicants for the position, three of whom are roads department employees.
The decision to recommend Anderson and Schmidt was made by the hiring committee of board members Chuck Neumann, Glen Larson and Harold Johnson.
Miller and members of the county roads committee will work to divide the superintendent duties between Anderson and Schmidt.
“This is a new thing that probably hasn’t been done in any other counties,” Neumann said.
Deputy County Attorney Dave Bergin requested that once the duties are divided, the division be clarified and formally approved by the board.
Members of the hiring committee said there will be savings initially by splitting the superintendent position and eliminating the assistant superintendent position.
Neumann said both men have a lot of attributes, but neither has the kind of experience Miller has accumulated during her years as highway superintendent.
Patterson asked about replacing Miller’s experience when it comes to obtaining funding from outside sources.
“We’ve got another two months to go before she leaves,” Neumann said. “So we’ve got kind of a steep training curve here. This is the part that will be missed greatly.”
During Miller’s 20-year tenure, Adams County has dealt with nine Federal Emergency Management Agency events. County staff completed the work and successfully closed all nine FEMA events.
Collectively, the reimbursement funds totaled more than $15 million back to Adams County.
