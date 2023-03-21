An independent firm from Omaha has been engaged to conduct a fire safety inspection at the new Adams County Justice Center.
Meeting Tuesday at the county courthouse, the Adams County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the hiring of Thiele Geotech Inc. for the necessary testing work, which includes inspecting firestopping material and installation.
The Adams County Justice Center is under construction on an 11-acre site near M Street and U.S. Highway 281, on Hastings’ south edge. The facility is being built by contractor Beckenhauer Construction Inc. of Norfolk.
The jail project is being financed through a bond issue not to exceed $38 million approved by Adams County voters in 2020. Officials hope to see the new facility completed this fall.
Because of budget-busting construction price hikes, the Justice Center will include a 156-bed jail but no courtrooms or full new county sheriff’s office as originally intended. The size of the new jail has been reduced from the originally planned 168 beds, also to save money.
Estimated cost of the Thiele Geotech testing services is $45,794.
Board Chairman Lee Hogan said Hastings’ city code requires the third-party inspection, and that there’s no getting around that requirement.
“I questioned that, and ‘that’s the way it is. You’re going to have it. Period,’ ” Hogan told his fellow commissioners. “Adams Central School and St. Cecilia School have done theirs and had it done when they built their projects. We don’t have any choice.”
The expense can be covered by the project contingency fund, Hogan said.
Hogan said he learned about the testing requirement recently and was on the telephone with representatives of the project architect, Prochaska & Associates of Omaha, over the weekend in connection with the issue.
Thiele Geotech is the only business in the state licensed to do the necessary work, he said.
Prochaska officials say the Thiele Geotech inspector already has been on site to familiarize himself with the project, and not many issues are expected to arise from the inspection, Hogan said.
In other jail-related business Tuesday, the commissioners voted 7-0 to approve including the names of two past colleagues, former Commissioners Scott Thomsen and Dale Curtis, along with the names of the current commissioners on a commemorative plaque to be placed at the Justice Center.
Thomsen and Curtis both were instrumental in development of the project. Thomsen was defeated in his bid for re-election to the board in 2020, and Curtis lost his re-election race in 2022.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
- Approved contracts with Deweese Sand & Gravel Inc. of Edgar and Mid-Nebraska Aggregate Inc. of rural Gibbon for supplies of road gravel to be picked up or delivered during 2023.
- Met in closed session to discuss security measures, then approved a purchase of security equipment.
- Approved granting a 20-year easement to Randy Kort of Ayr for a quarter-acre parcel of property formerly owned by Ayr Township that now belongs to the county. Kort wishes to build a fence on the parcel, said Dave Bergin, deputy county attorney.
- Approved recommending that the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission issue a Class C liquor license to Southern Hills Golf Course south of Hastings.
- Approved a motor vehicle tax exemption request from Head Start Child & Family Development Program Inc.
- Heard an update from Elaine Menzel, legal counsel for the Nebraska Association of County Officials, regarding NACO activities.
Heard from Sharon Hueftle, executive director of the South Central Economic Development District, who presented the SCEDD annual report.
