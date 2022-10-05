After discussing possible directions to take with Adams County’s remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds, members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners postponed until Nov. 1 allotting ARPA funds for roads projects.
Adams County received $6,091,895 in ARPA funding. Those funds have to be allocated by December 2024 and spent by December 2026.
County board members voted 7-0 at their regular meeting Tuesday to postpone further action on allotting $2 million in ARPA funds for roads projects.
County officials have been talking for several months about using ARPA funds toward a bridge project on Adams Central Avenue 1.5 miles north of Nebraska Highway 74, or for repairs on 82nd Street, which feeds CPI’s Hayland elevator near Prosser.
County ARPA committee members previously recommended approval of using $700,000 for the bridge project.
County road and bridge committee members said 82nd Street needs to be repaired and has visibility issues.
CPI pledged $600,000 toward the $1.8 million 82nd Street repair project.
Among other potential uses for what remains of the ARPA funds is a retention bonus for employees, plus hiring incentive for new jail employees, and repairing the courthouse’s electric panel, which members of the county’s building and grounds committee said is in a tenuous condition with a minimal number of working fuses.
The delay in action on funding for roads projects was to allow the county to resolve the electric panel issue.
Commissioner Michael Stromer, who is the only county board member on the ARPA committee, said the priority is getting an electrician to repair the electrical panel.
“All the other projects fall in line after that,” he said.
The county also needs to replace all the seals on the courthouse windows.
“The building budget can’t sustain that,” Stromer said. “All we’re looking at is hopefully being able to use ARPA funds. We’re already leaking like a sieve on the northwest part of the building.”
Board member Dale Curtis said emergency situations could arise if the courthouse electrical situation or jail personnel situations aren’t resolved.
“There will be an emergency if we can’t get enough people hired to open that jail,” he said.
Commissioner Joe Patterson asked what the county would be doing if not for ARPA funds.
“We’d be in very bad shape,” Curtis responded.
Curtis said ARPA funds were a blessing to complete courthouse improvements that had been put off for years.
“We have to be able to stay here, maintain and operate out of this courthouse for at least another 25 to 30 years,” he said.
Commissioner Chuck Neumann, who serves on the county road and bridge committee, said it was a boon to get a private partner to offer to pay a third of the $1.8 million 82nd Street repair.
“I was hoping to do this because it could set a trend,” he said. “Maybe there’s other projects within the county that private industry would be willing to step forward. If we don’t do this with Hayland, I think CPI will take it off the table.”
Board members also voted 7-0 to postpone until Nov. 1 designation and reserve of ARPA funds in the following amounts: $900,000 for employee retention and hiring incentives; $300,000 for courthouse electrical main project; $300,000 for courthouse window repair and replacement; $200,000 for courthouse remodeling project contingency; $90,000 for administrative/contract costs; $25,000 for homeless prevention grant to Community Action Partnership of Mid Nebraska; and $150,000 for the Adams County Office Building project.
Board members also unanimously approved the Lutheran Zion Subdivision and a $52,000 contract with W Design for county roof projects.
