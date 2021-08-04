Valuations in Adams County will be finalized in a couple weeks, but county officials are planning to allot 5 cents of the 2021-2022 levy rate for dependent political subdivisions.
Highway Superintendent Dawn Miller said at the Adams County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday that based on levy requests from rural fire districts, the county is dedicating 3 cents of the levy for the fire districts, plus 2 cents for the Adams County Agricultural Society.
“Then we’ll have a very good idea where the county will be, overall, with the budget,” Miller said.
Miller, Zoning Administrator Judy Mignery and information technology coordinator Ron Kucera make up a team of county officials who prepare the budget each year.
Miller said the county may distribute up to 15 cents of its levy to political subdivisions.
Mignery said the county levy must stay below 50 cents. Minus the 5 cents set aside for the fire districts and ag society, this leaves 45 cents for county operation and bond payment.
The county levy was just over 30 cents last year and 28 cents the previous year.
That means for property valued at $100,000, the owner would pay about $300 in property tax to support Adams County.
Miller, Mignery and Kucera were going to review the budget following Tuesday’s commissioners’ meeting.
“Double checking each other,” Miller said.
They are hoping to have a meeting with the county budget committee consisting of Commissioners Chuck Neumann, Michael Stromer and Glen Larsen later this week.
“We’re ahead of schedule,” Miller said.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, Commissioner Dale Curtis, who is leading the county’s justice center planning effort, said he continues to work with architect Prochaska and Associates of Omaha and contractor Beckenhauer Construction of Norfolk to bring down cost estimates for the project.
Cost estimates for the justice center are currently $15 million over budget due to an increase in material costs.
In other business, the commissioners:
- Voted 7-0 to appoint Emergency Management Director Ron Pughes to represent Adams County on the Community Wildfire Protection Plan Steering Committee.
- Unanimously approved a resolution authorizing petty cash for 11 departments totaling $18,030.
- Unanimously approved the chairman’s signature on a letter of engagement with the Nebraska State Auditor’s office to perform the annual audit for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.
