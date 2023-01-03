Current and former Adams County board members paid tribute to Dale Curtis Tuesday during what was his final meeting serving on the board.
Curtis, who represents south Hastings and District 5 on the board, was defeated during the May 2022 primary by fellow Republican Tim Reams. No Democrats ran for the position.
Reams is the only one of the four county board members to be sworn in Thursday morning who is new to the office.
Other county officials elected in 2022 also will be sworn in Thursday.
After initially being appointed to the position, Curtis was defeated in his third election, making him the second-longest tenured board member after Chuck Neumann, who was appointed to fill a board vacancy in September 2002.
Those who paid tribute to Curtis spoke about his willingness to volunteer and to speak his mind.
Speaking during the public comment portion of the meeting, former county board member Scott Thomsen thanked Curtis.
Thomsen said he spent more than 10 years working with Curtis and the men served on several committees together.
During a county board meeting in October 2012, Curtis was taken by ambulance to Mary Lanning Healthcare after being unresponsive during the Adams County Board of Supervisors meeting. Others in the board room performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation and used an automated external defibrillator to jumpstart his heart before he was transported to the hospital.
“Some of the things on these committees, even if he was a chairman, Dale never, ever considered his opinion to be any more important than anybody else’s on the committee,” Thomsen said. “One thing about Dale was he was never shy about giving his opinion. As a matter of fact, he gave his opinion so many times there was a time I wondered if giving him CPR was the right thing to do.”
“I told you you’d regret it,” Curtis responded with a chuckle.
Thomsen said Curtis never would hesitate to give his opinion on anything.
“Anything that was on the agenda, he questioned anybody and anything,” Thomsen said. “He never was a supervisor who was just here to sit on his butt and collect a paycheck. He was never afraid to do any work.”
Thomsen said when he left the board he was going to ask Curtis if he would take over the leadership role on the new county jail project, which was something Thomsen initiated.
The new county jail is scheduled to open in fall 2023.
“I never even had a chance to ask him; he just volunteered to do it,” Thomsen said. “Dale, that’s something that we got done and it was a lot of work, but we got it done and it’s something that’s going to benefit the county for decades, long after you and I are dead. So thank you for that. I’m sorry to see that you’re leaving, but I want you to know you’re appreciated for being here.”
Board Chairman Lee Hogan said he enjoyed working with Curtis and said Curtis will be missed.
“I can’t say enough about all the work that Dale does,” he said during a previous interview. “When he gets ahold of something he jumps into it headfirst and does the right thing.”
Hogan talked about Curtis’ work on the jail project as well as his work on the building and grounds committee. Curtis also previously chaired the county personnel and insurance committee.
“All this stuff he’s on is very important and it’s going to be difficult to replace him,” he said. “He’s very knowledgeable of what’s going on and what needs to go on. It’s going to be a challenge for a little while.”
Curtis told his fellow board members he appreciated all of them.
“I just feel comfortable about leaving now,” he said. “The jail was the main thing I wanted to get done. We got it done, a team effort. I may not have been an easy guy to get along with, but I always tried to be fair.”
Also during the meeting, county board members voted 7-0 to authorize payment of $250,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to CASA of South Central Nebraska to aid in the purchase of the former Hastings Public Schools administration building at 1924 W. A St. for $466,000.
The county board authorized the allotment of ARPA funds in May 2022 contingent on CASA getting the building. Members of the Hastings Board of Education approved the sale at their December meeting.
“You all were very generous and really, if it wasn’t because of you we wouldn’t be able to announce that our bid was formally accepted for the old administration building,” CASA Executive Director RuAnn Root told the commissioners.
CASA was able to purchase the building without a mortgage thanks to the county ARPA funds as well as a capital campaign.
“We are beyond excited that we will be moving into that building, I’m hoping within the next 30-45 days,” Root said. “My hope is that all of you will be the one of the first ones to come visit us in our new office and see what you’ve been able to give to this community and help the children that are going to be helped in the future in that building.”
Curtis, who serves on the CASA board of directors, made the motion Tuesday to authorize the payment of the ARPA funds.
Root thanked Curtis for his commitment to CASA.
“I personally just wanted to thank you for your compassionate, always calm, common-sense approach, not only to this board but to our board, as well,” she said. “Because you’re retiring from this board doesn’t mean you get to retire from my board. We’re going to keep you.”
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, after Thomsen spoke about Curtis, he spoke about the county’s decision to halt funding for Revive Ministries and Horizon Recovery.
Thomsen initially secured funding for Revive Ministries and Horizon Recovery when he served on the county board.
“I looked into them, worked with them and saw how much good they were doing helping people in recovery who were battling an addiction to drugs and alcohol,” he said.
County board members received on June 21, 2022, a program update and budget request for Revive Ministries and Horizon Recovery in the amount of $7,500, which was an increase from $5,000 the previous year.
The county fiscal year begins July 1.
Unlike ARPA funding, which came from the federal government, the county’s financial support for Revive Ministries and Horizon Recovery was supported by the county’s property tax levy.
Thomsen said based on his own research it looked as if Revive Ministries and Horizon Recovery was the only organization that had been receiving funding from Adams County whose funding was halted in the current fiscal year.
Commissioner Chuck Neumann, county budget committee chairman, took responsibility for dropping Horizon Recovery.
“There’s numerous charitable organizations — starting with Crossroads Center, Salvation Army, Catholic Social Services — they’re all deserving of help,” he said. “They all do good social work; we don’t fund them. My thing was why are we funding Horizon when we’re not funding the other ones.”
Thomsen encouraged the county board to once again fund Revive Ministries and Horizon Recovery.
“I hope that one of you others in here have enough guts to stand up to this and put this on the agenda, talk about it and determine if that was the right thing to do and consider revoking that decision and giving the funding back to Horizon Recovery,” he said.
