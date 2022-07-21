As Adams County property owners protest their property valuations, county officials have prepared a “frequently asked questions” document to let them know what to expect going into their hearings.
Protest hearings are scheduled from about 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day on Thursday, Friday and Monday.
County Assessor Jackie Russell discussed during the Adams County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday the FAQ document County Clerk Ramona Thomas prepared for the Assessor’s Office.
“We’re going to do things just slightly different this year,” Russell said. “I think one of the problems we run into with the timing we have for each person that comes in to protest is a lot of it is eaten up with us explaining things to them. We’re not doing that this year. We’ve either talked to the people who have protested already or they didn’t want to talk to us at all.”
A link to the FAQ document is listed on the home page of adamscounty.org.
She said the information also is included with the recommended valuations attached to the information county board members receive going into the hearings.
“We’re going to sit in the back of the room and just do clerical functions like we typically do from the side,” she told the commissioners. “But we just want to make sure there’s not that misunderstanding that we’re here to rebuttal anything because (property owners) are really here to see you at this point.”
The information guide tells property owners they have to have sufficient evidence to support the value they are requesting.
“If they just feel it’s too high and that’s all they said, why do they feel that way?” she said. “What’s their statistical backing or their physical backing to support the information they provided to us.”
She said there were about 450 protests, which account for about 3% of the change-of-value notices sent out in May to Adams County property owners.
More than 200 protests were filed in the last week available.
“We’ve never seen that before,” she said.
There were 100 protests filed on the last day.
“So I really commend my office for doing a good job of working through them as quickly and efficiently as possible,” Russell said.
In other business, the commissioners:
- Unanimously approved, as the board of equalization, tax list corrections and a pair of motor vehicle exemptions.
- Unanimously approved a $12,500 improvement grant for the installation of new ADA accessible restrooms at Crystal Lake. The total project cost is $36,050.
- Unanimously approved a $8,000 improvement grant for art on the trail, which allows for the installation of sculptures along the Pioneer Spirit Trail. The total project cost is $16,943.
- Unanimously approved a resolution entering Adams County in an agreement with TIPS, a national cooperative purchase program based in conjunction with Region VIII Education Service Center in Pittsburg, Texas. The agreement will provide Adams County with savings while purchasing furniture for the new jail.
- Unanimously approved an agreement with Region VIII Education Service Center.
- Unanimously approved a revised collective bargaining agreement between Adams County and the Adams County Sheriff’s Office chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police. The agreement calls for a 6.25% salary increase for three years.
