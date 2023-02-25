The Adams County Department of Roads has taken technology to the next step when it comes to recording needed improvements.
Co-Highway Superintendent Greg Schmidt developed an app called Pinpoint for his department.
Updated: February 26, 2023 @ 6:17 pm
An app called Pinpoint has seven or eight layers addressing needs such as culverts and structures, signs, general maintenance, burn piles, spray areas for weeds, and machine or equipment issues.
The county paid nearly $900 to develop Pinpoint. Those funds were matched 50% by a grant from the Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association.
Pinpoint went live at the beginning of November 2022.
The app is a no-code app developed through Appsheet, which takes a spreadsheet and turns it into an app.
Pinpoint replaces a system of documentation using a physical notebook. Notes from roads department crew members were typed up at the office and logged.
The new system improves accuracy of reporting as well as creates efficiencies.
The app can filter through townships and culvert ratings.
Schmidt started developing Pinpoint in July 2022, a couple months before he and fellow co-Highway Superintendent Greg Anderson succeeded former Highway Superintendent Dawn Miller. Miller retired at the end of September.
“It’s going to help with making sure we can easily distribute work throughout the county based on need from the data derived through the app,” Schmidt said.
“We’ll send somebody out in the field, and they’ll look over the culvert and make sure the size is right and they can go in and rate it, too,” Schmidt said. “So that way when we’ll send somebody out and do a whole township and when they’re done with that township we can figure out if we’re looking for a 24-inch culvert that’s got a 2 rating or 1 rating that needs to be replaced. If we’ve got that in stock, we can parse it out to which area needs the most help, basically.”
For Anderson, who described himself as a “pencil-and-paper person,” the app has had a lot of benefits for the county.
Pinpoint makes it possible for roads department crews to assess the condition rating of any other culverts within a mile of where work is happening.
“While that thing’s closed down, we’ll just do it all,” Anderson said. “If we’ve got culverts to go in there and put in, then that’s the time to do it, and that’s what he came up with.”
Schmidt plans to build a layer to document incidents when water is across the road due to a heavy rain, to be logged for future improvements.
“It’s just kind of a work-flow thing is what I’m hoping to achieve,” he said.
He said Pinpoint has received near complete buy-in among the crew members who log information. Their participation is vital to the app’s success.
“It’s their input, too, that has put this together,” he said.
