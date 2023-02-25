Story Highlights

An app called Pinpoint has seven or eight layers addressing needs such as culverts and structures, signs, general maintenance, burn piles, spray areas for weeds, and machine or equipment issues.

The county paid nearly $900 to develop Pinpoint. Those funds were matched 50% by a grant from the Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association.

Pinpoint went live at the beginning of November 2022.

The app is a no-code app developed through Appsheet, which takes a spreadsheet and turns it into an app.

Pinpoint replaces a system of documentation using a physical notebook. Notes from roads department crew members were typed up at the office and logged.

The new system improves accuracy of reporting as well as creates efficiencies.

The app can filter through townships and culvert ratings.

The Adams County Department of Roads has taken technology to the next step when it comes to recording needed improvements.

Co-Highway Superintendent Greg Schmidt developed an app called Pinpoint for his department.

