Members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners will consider a resolution to provide a cash advance to county employees who otherwise would go up to six weeks without a paycheck.
The board discussed the county employee payroll structure at its regular meeting Tuesday in the Adams County Courthouse.
Commissioner Joe Patterson said the personnel committee discussed changing the pay periods for county employees to bi-weekly based on the recommendation from a consultant hired to evaluate the needs of the Adams County Public Defender’s Office.
In July, former district court judge Stephen Illingworth recommended changing from monthly to bi-weekly pay periods as a way to entice more applicants to the office.
Since the county pays employees once a month, any new hire who starts work after the 10th of a month may have to wait as long as six weeks before receiving a paycheck.
For young lawyers managing student loans and other debt, Illingworth said, the delay could act as a deterrent.
But changing the payroll system would be a costly endeavor.
Chairman Lee Hogan said Ron Kucera, the county’s information technology director, told him it would entail multiple changes within the county offices.
County Clerk Ramona Thomas said the current payroll system is “very archaic” and much of the data is entered manually. She said county officials likely will need to update the system in the future and that would be a better time to potentially change to bi-weekly pay periods.
“This just is not the right time,” she said.
Until any such change is made, Thomas suggested a resolution to give the board the power to provide a cash advance as a supplement for employees starting work with six weeks till payday.
“A good common practice to start them before the 10th of the month,” she said.
There could be a risk if a new employee quit or was fired between the time the board approved a cash advance and the time the first regular paycheck was issued. Since the advance only would be used in isolated incidents, Thomas said, the liability would be limited.
“There is some risk to the county but I think it’s going to minimal,” she said.
In other business Tuesday, the board:
Unanimously approved a request for the chairman’s signature on de-obligation letter on a grant from the Nebraska Crime Commission.
Unanimously approved a $826,047.52 dispursement from the jail bond fund to Beckenhauer Construction Inc.
Unanimously approved an agreement with Werner Construction for 2023 concrete paving, including Hayland Avenue and 82nd Street.
Unanimously approved a resolution allowing the chairman to sign the Statewide Stop Sign Program, which will provide funds to replace 356 stop signs and 192 stop ahead signs.
Unanimously approved a $56,700 bid to purchase a Case tractor and rotary mower.
