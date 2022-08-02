Members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners tabled action until Aug. 16 on possibly permanently closing a pair of bridges near railroad crossings after hearing objections about closing the structures from 13 landowners or their representatives.
County board members voted 7-0 at their regular meeting Tuesday to table action until their next meeting on possibly closing a bridge on Osage Avenue north of Sundown Road and one on Oregon Trail Road. While 13 people spoke against the closures, more than 20 people were in attendance for the public hearing and board discussion.
Board chairman Lee Hogan said after the meeting that delaying action for two weeks will give the county more time to negotiate with the BNSF Railway or come up with an alternative plan.
The bridge on Osage Avenue is owned by the BNSF Railway.
Adams County hasn’t touched the structure during Highway Superintendent Dawn Miller’s 20 years working for Adams County.
“We’ve always called it in to BNSF, and they’ve always taken care of it,” said Greg Anderson, who is assistant highway superintendent and one of two people who has been appointed to succeed Miller as co-superintendent after she retires in September.
That bridge last was repaired in 2015.
Miller said the county noticed materials had been voided out of the south back wall in 2020 and notified the railroad. The bridge was closed in that timeline.
She said the county and railroad currently are at a “standoff” when it comes to the ownership/maintenance agreement for the bridge.
In the case of both bridges, arguments for upgrading the structures and keeping them open included emergency response time, current lack of accessibility — especially if a train is blocking crossings — and a negative effect on property taxes.
“Time matters in these emergency responses,” said Randy Uhrmacher, speaking specifically about the Osage Avenue structure. “Another 5-10 minutes can mean the difference between life and death. Who’s going to be responsible for that if that time ever comes?”
He implored the county to look at cost-share or grant options and to negotiate with the railroad for more money to keep the crossing open and repaired.
Richard Fredrichs brought to the meeting a newsletter with information about soybean checkoff funds available to fund infrastructure improvements.
“I really think that would be something worth pursuing,” he said.
With the Oregon Trail bridge, which is adjacent to the railroad right-of-way, Miller said the structure has had a low weight limit for decades.
That bridge has been closed since 2019.
“It’s an obsolete structure any way you want to look at it,” she said. “It never will rate out for the farm equipment we have today.”
Evaluating the pilings, Miller said they all have disintegrated under ground level.
“The only way we can go here is a new structure,” she said.
She estimated it would cost nearly $2 million to replace both bridges.
“Tax dollars are limited, and to date the inheritance fund has not given anything to the roads department,” she said.
Commissioner Dale Curtis said it is a balance to address as many of the county’s infrastructure needs as possible, including roads and bridges.
“We’re trying to find a way that we can please as many people as we can, but every time a bridge would go out and we’d spend $1 million your taxes are going to go up,” he said.
Sarah Meier, a lawyer with the Lincoln firm Rembolt Ludtke representing Matt and Suzanne Greenquist, said her clients have had to use an alternative access route since that bridge closed in 2019. The Greenquists own property just west of the Oregon Trail bridge.
That alternative access route includes a blind intersection at Persimmon Avenue and Assumption Road. There is no warning signage to oncoming traffic heading west on Assumption, and trains often block the intersection.
Meier said Nebraska law provides to property owners the right of reasonable convenient access.
She said her clients believe there is a question whether the alternative route is truly reasonable when that alternative route poses a safety risk.
Like several of the speakers during the public hearing, Matt Greenquist said the closures require residents in that area to drive multiple miles out of their way to get to their destination.
“There are three closed miles in there, guys,” he said. “It’s not like you can just go around the section.”
In other business, the commissioners:
— Unanimously approved a purchase agreement with VIE CO, including president and secretary Dennis Schardt, to purchase 2.82 acres of land at $16,500 per acre for a total of $46,530 for completion of the Bladen Avenue road project.
— Unanimously approved WB Acres Subdivision at 6725 S. Blaine Ave. to allow owner Brian Classen of Lincoln to subdivide 4.051 acres.
— Unanimously approved TB Acres Subdivision on East Oregon Trail Road to allow owner Brian Classen of Lincoln to subdivide 5.174 acres.
— Unanimously approved the option to allow a 1% override for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.
— Unanimously approved the 2021 distress warrants, which included 272 warrants totaling $94,629, including uncollected warrants totaling $25,538.
— Unanimously approved appointing Virginia Long to fill the Adams County Treasurer vacancy.
