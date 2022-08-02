bridge public hearing
Highway Superintendent Dawn Miller addresses a potential bridge closure at the Adams County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday. More than 20 people attended the public hearing, including some of whom stayed in the hallway outside the county boardroom.

 Tony Herrman/Tribune

Members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners tabled action until Aug. 16 on possibly permanently closing a pair of bridges near railroad crossings after hearing objections about closing the structures from 13 landowners or their representatives.

County board members voted 7-0 at their regular meeting Tuesday to table action until their next meeting on possibly closing a bridge on Osage Avenue north of Sundown Road and one on Oregon Trail Road. While 13 people spoke against the closures, more than 20 people were in attendance for the public hearing and board discussion.

