As they approved the one- and six-year road and bridge improvement plan, members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners said they would work to address a pair of closed bridges currently on the six-year plan.
Commissioners voted 7-0 at their regular meeting Tuesday to approve the plan.
The 2022 one-year plan includes six projects:
- Two concrete box culverts replacing a timber structure on Oak Ridge Road west of Adams Central Avenue
- A concrete box culvert on Osage Avenue one-half mile north of 12th Street to replace a timber bridge
- A new bridge on Palomino Avenue south of Pauline Boulevard to be built by county crew
- A replacement culvert and concrete structure on the east and north leg near the intersection of Oak Ridge and Antioch Avenue
- Multiple large corrugated metal pipes replacing a bridge on Blue Hill Road east of Union Avenue
- Bladen Avenue county line curve correction with Webster County
Those projects total $1.215 million.
In addition, three asphalt projects are planned to total $937,726:
- Four miles on Adams Central Avenue from U.S. Highway 6 to Assumption Road
- 3.2 miles on Denman Avenue from Lochland Road to the Buffalo County line
- 1,300 feet on Bladen Avenue at the Adams-Webster county line reconstruction line curve cost share with Webster County
Adams County also will participate in an interlocal agreement with Kearney County for cost-sharing of the Denman Avenue asphalt paving project at a cost of around $168,000 per county.
Also, Adams County will remove the asphalt in a half-mile section on Conestoga Avenue between 12th and Eighth streets.
There are 40 projects on the county’s six-year plan.
During the public hearing, Matt Greenquist requested the closed bridge on Oregon Trail Road between Ayr and Marian roads be prioritized.
Greenquist made the same request during the public hearings for the one- and six-year road and bridge improvement plan each of the last two years.
Repair of the bridge has been on the county’s six-year plan for about 20 years. It was closed in summer 2019 because of a broken tie beam.
“Now that this is my third year, I can say it has been on the six-year plan for over 23 years,” Greenquist said.
His family moved to that location in 2018.
He said when he first met with Highway Superintendent Dawn Miller in 2019, the estimated cost for replacement was $200,000-$300,000. The estimate increased to $400,000 last year and $750,000 this year.
Greenquist was asking for other options, including being put on the one-year plan for repair.
He continued his offer to cost-share on materials up to 50% for repairs.
The commissioners invited Greenquist to attend an upcoming Road and Bridge Committee meeting to discuss options for the project.
Also during the meeting, Mason Hoffman asked about a timber bridge on Osage Avenue south of Oak Ridge Road that was closed five years ago.
“It’d be really nice to get this bridge opened back up,” he said.
He said several farmers in that area are affected by the closure.
“It adds quite a few miles onto us, getting around with equipment,” he said.
Hoffman did say the box culverts to be added soon on Oak Ridge will help.
Miller said any project could be moved up from the six-year plan to the one-year plan at any time.
The current budget only allows for $350,000 for a structure. That is already spent for two box culverts plus the bridge on Palomino.
“We’re going to be tight,” she said.
Adams County would be going into 2022-23 budgeting for structures.
Miller said the bridges talked about by both Greenquist and Hoffman would be eligible for county match bridge replacement funds from the state, but neither bridge was selected for such funding this year.
There was some discussion about using county American Rescue Plan Act funds, or applying for state ARPA funds, for structure replacement.
“Your infrastructure is old,” Miller said. “We have invested in our asphalt, but our bridges have fallen behind. And the farming, it’s gotten bigger.”
In other business, the commissioners:
- Received the South Heartland District Heath Department annual report from Executive Director Michele Bever.
- Unanimously approved as the Board of Equalization new permissive exemption applications each for the following:
— Prairie Loft Center for Outdoor and Agricultural Learning
— Two from Mary Lanning Healthcare (one Mary Lanning application for property at 729 N. Denver Ave. planned for demolition was denied)
— The Kenesaw Heritage Museum
- Unanimously approved as the Board of Equalization motor vehicle exemptions for Hastings Family YMCA, South Central Behavioral Services, Grace Baptist Church, Goodwill Industries, First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and First Presbyterian Church.
- Unanimously approved the release of a $248,000 pledge security from Five Points Bank.
- Received a monthly Health Reimbursement Arrangement report from First Concord. No action was taken. The commissioners agreed County Treasurer Melanie Curry could present monthly reports to the board.
- Unanimously approved the resignation of Elizabeth Gartner from the Adams County Convention and Visitors Bureau Board of Directors.
- Unanimously approved the appointment of Marina Grass to the Adams County Convention and Visitors Bureau Board of Directors for a term to expire in 2025.
- Unanimously approved a surveying agreement between Adams County and the Nebraska Department of Transportation for a project at the Trumbull Spur.
- Unanimously approved clarifying for contractor Beckenhauer Construction bid package 3 for the planned new jail.
- Unanimously approved bid package 4 for the planned new jail.
