The Nebraska Commission on Judicial Qualifications has issued a public reprimand of a local judge for improper communications in a misdemeanor case.
Michael Burns, a county judge for the 10th Judicial District, received the reprimand following waiver of formal hearing.
Nebraska Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Heavican issued the disciplinary action on June 23 as chair of the commission. It was publicly released Friday.
According to the statement, Burns received a message from a county clerk magistrate on March 16 about a charge that had been filed against Burns' friend and parish priest for driving away from a local convenience store without paying for gasoline.
Burns felt certain the defendant had not intentionally committed the crime and instructed the clerk magistrate to hold off processing the charge so he could look into the circumstances.
Burns called the county attorney who had filed the charge, explained his relationship with the defendant and his belief that there must be a mistake. He asked if further investigation might be warranted before proceeding, and provided the defendant's phone number to pass along to law enforcement.
Next, Burns contacted the defendant, notifying him of the charge and encouraging him to follow up with law enforcement to resolve the legal matter.
Although Burns intended to defer to the county attorney's judgment, his initiation and continuation of communication with the prosecutor were improper.
Burns self-reported his conduct to the JQC the same day. He disclosed his conduct to colleagues and encouraged them to cooperate with the JQC.
“Although Judge Burns reassured the Clerk Magistrate that her own inquiry to him was correct, his response to her inquiry was not,” Heavican wrote in the reprimand. “He failed to instruct her that he had a conflict of interest and could not take any action. He should have declined to take any action.”
The commission deemed Burns' communications on the same day as part of a single event and noted he had no history of prior discipline.
“He has expressed embarrassment and remorse and has acknowledged the consequences, albeit unintended, of this misconduct,” Heavican wrote. “Judge Burns also took the important step of immediately reporting his own conduct, and he fully cooperated with the JQC and encouraged all others to do so, thereby justifying discipline no more severe than this Reprimand.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.