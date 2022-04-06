In spite of light rain and wind gusts so strong that large dirt clods were needed to weigh down the speaker’s podium, a few dozen people were on hand Tuesday afternoon for the groundbreaking of the new Adams County Jail.
Austin Funk, general manager for general contractor Beckenhauer Construction of Norfolk; Adams County Sheriff John Rust and Adams County Board of Commissioners Chairman Lee Hogan welcomed those present and thanked everyone who made the start of the project possible.
“About three years ago we started talking about this project,” Hogan said to the crowd. “With the people who were on our board at that time we put together a citizens committee of a cross section of people from all across this county, from school teachers to farmers.”
He said the people of Adams County are realizing the need for a new jail.
Adams County voters approved in November 2020 a bond issue not to exceed $38 million for a justice center that would include a 168-bed jail as well as courtrooms and office space for county offices involved in court proceedings.
Increases in material costs caused the price tag for the project to spike. By July 2021, project estimates were around $51 million.
The scope of the project was scaled back to a 156-bed jail and the justice center components were eliminated. The 11-acre project site on the south edge of Hastings will allow for future expansions if needed, possibly including the courtrooms and office space that may make the building a justice center as originally planned.
The jail will include a small space for the sheriff’s office.
Project architect Prochaska and Associates of Omaha and Beckenhauer looked at alternative building supplies.
Following the design changes, the schematic estimate was $31.3 million.
Members of the county board voted 7-0 at their regular meeting Tuesday morning to approve the final guaranteed maximum price of $32.34 million — an amount that covers all construction costs but not all soft costs.
Commissioner Dale Curtis, who is leading the county’s jail planning effort, pointed out that about $7 million of the $32.34 million is going to Adams County contractors.
Another nearly $4 million is going to contractors in surrounding counties.
Members of the county board made it clear to Beckenhauer they prefer local contractors.
“You’ve done an excellent job of getting our local contractors in here,” Curtis said. “I just think the public should know, that’s a lot of million dollars.”
During construction, the jail is anticipated to have 70 to 80 people working on the building.
Jan Beran, project estimator for Beckenhauer, said those workers will patronize local businesses like hotels and restaurants.
“Even beyond the direct contact amounts here, it’s a big chunk of change,” Beran said. “It’s a big project for the county.”
Beran said that $32.34 million guaranteed maximum price may make it look like the project is $1 million over budget.
He said that difference just represents a shifting of money. The county kept track of soft costs in addition to construction costs during the design phase.
Soft cost estimates included contingencies.
“Now that we’re entering the construction phase, that contingency has moved from that soft cost bucket to the hard cost bucket,” he said.
The total project costs, including soft costs, are now estimated to be between $36 million and $37 million, Beran said.
He said it has been a pleasure working with Adams County, Prochaska and Associates as well as trade representatives.
“I think you guys are going to be very proud of the final product that’s going to be safe, secure and provide some stability to the county,” he said.
