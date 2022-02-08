Members of the Adams County Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday discussed the county’s regulations for residential density in agriculture zones, but in the end made no changes to the existing policy.
County officials have been approached in recent months by members of the public interested in amending the regulations that went into effect in 2010.
The regulation states that agriculture-zoned land is limited to two houses per quarter-section. Transitional ag land can have four houses per quarter-section.
At the regular Adams County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Monday, Zoning Administrator Judy Mignery reviewed minutes from meetings held by the committee that helped establish the regulation.
The item was listed under the staff report portion of Monday’s agenda and didn’t require action.
A committee of county officials and residents with backgrounds in agriculture looked at the situation over the course of a couple of years before adopting the regulations in 2010. That group included Dean Rolls, who currently is chairman of the Adams County Planning and Zoning Commission.
“We had quite a bit of discussion amongst a lot of people from quite a number of different areas,” Rolls said Monday.
Also attending Monday’s meeting was Thomas Ostdiek, who said he and his wife hoped to build a house on land owned by his in-laws in southern Adams County but are unable to because that ground is already at its maximum number of houses. The Ostdieks were exploring all their options.
Planning and Zoning Commission members were sympathetic to Ostdiek’s situation and thanked him for attending.
In other business, commissioners voted 8-0 to recommend approval of the Watkins Subdivision. Applicants Thomas and Shawn Bramble would like to subdivide a tract of land at 3685 W. Prairie Lake Road that would cover 2.77 acres.
Mignery and commission members said they received feedback from neighboring property owners in favor of the application.
Also during the meeting, Mignery presented the county’s annual Livestock Friendly report.
She also gave a brief report from a committee of officials from Adams County and the city of Hastings working with the applicants of a proposed horse race track and casino.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.