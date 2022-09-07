Property owners soon will have some “wiggle room” when it comes to the construction of accessory and agricultural structures in Adams County flood plains.
Members of the Adams County Planning and Zoning Commission voted 7-0 at their regular meeting Tuesday to recommend approval of an amendment to the 2018 flood plain regulations for the inclusion of the ability to build within designated floodplain for accessory and agricultural structures.
The action was approved by the state.
Commissioner Brad Henrie was absent. Commissioner Karen Struss attended the meeting, but after the vote.
The Adams County Board of Commissioners will act on the recommendation at its Sept. 20 meeting.
Greg Schmidt, who serves as flood plain administrator for Adams County, said the amendment gives property owners “wiggle room.”
“There’s certain provisions they have to do,” he said. “There’s more engineering involved.”
According to language in the amendment, structures would be designed to automatically provide for the entry and exit of floodwaters.
Designs will have a minimum of two openings having a net area of not less than 1 square inch for every 1 square foot of enclosed space.
The bottom of all openings can’t be higher than 1 foot above grade.
Openings may be equipped with screens, louvers, valves, or other coverings or devices provided that the openings allow the automatic entry and exit of floodwaters.
“There’s quite a lot of hoops to jump through,” Schmidt said. “It just gives people wiggle room to build in these areas.”
Utilities have to be raised above the base flood elevation at least 1 foot.
“This would be the alternative instead of bringing in earthen fill in to bring it 1 foot above,” Miller said, referring to base flood elevation. “Some places you just don’t have that ability to bring in that much dirt.”
Also during the meeting, Zoning Administrator Judy Mignery said she received an inquiry about the ability to construct a horse race track and casino in the county flex property south of the Hall County line, east of U.S. Highway 281 around 94th Street.
No applications have been made so far.
She said while race track and casino were not explicitly listed, the uses that are allowed in that zoning would make a race track and casino possible through a conditional use permit.
“We could adjust our regulations, if you would feel more comfortable, to add race tracks as a conditional use permit, but it to me is similar in nature,” she told the commission members.
In other business, planning commission members:
- Unanimously recommended approval of the Kothe Subdivision at 10885 W. DLD Road. Applicant Nona Scribner would like to subdivide a tract that would contain 3 acres.
- Unanimously recommended approval R&G Subdivision. Applicant Roger Buss would like to subdivide a tract that would contain 2.23 acres. The tract contains a house, out buildings, well and septic system, with access off West Lochland Road.
