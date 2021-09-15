Members of the Adams County Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-1-1 at their regular meeting Monday to recommend approval of a conditional use permit for a temporary grain storage facility in southwest Roseland.
Commissioner Dean Rolls dissented, and Henry Wilson abstained. Brad Henrie and Bob Hansen were absent.
Applicant CHS would like to build twin commercial grain storage bunkers, each with a 1.04 million-bushel capacity.
A residence stands to the south within 200 feet of the proposed property site. The railroad is to the north. Farm ground stands to the west. A seed dealership and storage facility on the east are within 260 feet of the proposed site.
The bunkers would stand within Roseland’s wellhead protection area. Access to the site is off Banner Avenue.
Adams County Zoning Administrator Judy Mignery stated the concerns of citizens who had contacted her, which included the site being too close to town and about dust, noise, trash, allergies, property values, and impediments to growth in the area.
Ernesto Montalvo with CHS was present to speak to the request. He stated that CHS is aware of concerns of dust, noise and rodent control.
He said that the cooperative plans to use magnesium chloride to keep dust down along with application of water.
In other business, the commissioners:
— Unanimously recommended approval of Freedom Acres Subdivision on Blaine Avenue. Applicant Sarah Reichstein of Hastings would like to subdivide a tract that would contain 2.22 acres.
— Unanimously recommended approval of Noble Acres Subdivision. Applicants Logan and Katie Lukow of Hastings would like to subdivide a 5.91-acre tract to build a house on the property. This would be the only house in the quarter. The access to property would be off Overland Avenue. Pony Express Avenue to the south of property is a minimum-maintenance road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.