No longer in need of a parsonage, First Evangelical Lutheran Zion’s congregation would like to sell the house located across the road from its church northeast of Holstein.
Members of the Adams County Planning and Zoning Commission voted 8-0 to recommend approval of the Lutheran Zion Subdivision at their regular meeting Monday. Board member Mike Allen was absent.
The recommendation is to the Adams County Board of Commissioners, which will vote on the application Oct. 4.
The applicant would like to subdivide the tract at 4115 S. Wanda Ave. into two lots: one that would contain 1.43 acres and one that would contain 4.17 acres.
Lot 1 contains a house, garage, well and septic system. Lot 2 contains a cemetery. The First Evangelical Lutheran Zion Church appeared before the Board of Adjustment on Aug. 11 to request a variance on lot size for Lot 1.
The Board of Adjustment granted the request based on the property’s narrowness, shape, shallowness and topographical conditions.
The cemetery limits the size of the lot.
The tract doesn’t fall within the floodplain.
Representing the church on Monday, longtime member Phyllis Jacobitz said the church’s pastor bought a house in Kenesaw and the church’s parsonage isn’t being used. So the congregation decided it was time to sell the house.
The church cemetery and Lot 2 is just north of the house and Lot 1.
“It’s a small subdivision because we don’t want to go into our cemetery,” Jacobitz said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.