Members of the Adams County Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of a conditional use permit for a warehouse and residence in northern Adams County.
The commissioners voted 9-0 at their regular meeting on Monday recommend approval of the request from applicants Mark and Brenda Dickey of Doniphan to place a warehouse storage building and residence space on a two-acre parcel in the Mixed Use District in Lot 2, West Fork North 4th Subdivision near U.S. Highway 281. The recommendation is to the Adams County Board of Commissioners.
It is the same lot where Butch and Donna Hogan previously planned to build a residence and retail business. The Hogans’ conditional use permit, approved in 2018, has since expired.
The permit approved on Monday is recommended to have the same conditions as the Hogans’ permit, including single-family use, owner-occupied use and the presence of a domestic well and approved septic system.
Mark Dickey was present on Monday. He said it will be a 50-by-100 steel building on the property including warehouse, office space and residence above the office space.
Answering a question about possible traffic at the site, Dickey said eventually there might be an “agricultural-type business” in the building.
“That’s the field I am in, so it would be my own personal warehouse for ag products,” he said. “So there should be very little traffic after hours that would be in and out of the warehouse facility.”
There will be a 15-foot extended awning with concrete under it on the west side of the building.
The building would have two overhead doors on the south side and two walk-in doors, one on the south and one on the west.
The tract also falls in the Highway Corridor Overlay District. With the adoption of the 2010 comprehensive plan update, Adams County established basic site and building development criteria for this Overlay District.
These criteria include but are not limited to landscaping, building material selection, lighting, and road development. The purpose for the regulations of the Overlay District is to provide for a cohesive and properly developed corridor and entrance into Adams County. These are in addition to the underlying zoning district of the property. The underlying district is Mixed Use.
Also on Monday, the commissioners unanimously recommended approval of the Mark Pfeiffer Subdivision at 10420 N Pawnee Ave., near Trumbull.
Applicants Mark and Kimberly Pfeiffer would like to subdivide a tract that would contain 7.32 acres.
County zoning administrator Judy Mignery said the Pfeiffers are subdividing the property as part of estate planning.
The commissioners unanimously tabled a conditional use permit request for a monopole high-speed internet tower at 11510 S. Antioch Ave.
Applicant AMG Technology Investment Group doing business as Nextlink would like to lease a 15-by-15-foot tract of land from Jason Novack to erect a 120-foot self-supporting monopole communication tower. There also will be a 12-foot-wide access easement. This tower will receive and distribute high speed internet to a rural area.
The commissioners also unanimously recommended approval of a conditional use permit request from Mike McNeil of 501 S. Smith Ave. for an outdoor storage container. The Kenesaw Village Board will hear the request on Tuesday.
McNeil was present at the meeting on Monday.
He said he would like to place a 20-by-8 storage container on his property for feed storage. McNeil said the structure would not have electricity and he plans to secure it to the ground.
The Adams County Planning and Zoning Commission meets next on July 12.
