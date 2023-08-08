Despite concerns raised at a public hearing, members of the Adams County Planning and Zoning Commission Monday approved a conditional use permit to allow Patriot Crane and Rigging LLC to create a storage yard in Hansen.
The commission held a public hearing on the matter before the vote. Members of the public asked questions of the Patriot representatives during the public hearing, with some seemingly displeased with the business’ choice of location.
Brodie Wakefield, a crane superintendent for Patriot and buyer’s agent on the property, and Kevin Feuquay, vice president of Patriot, spoke on behalf of the company.
Wakefield said the Omaha-based company has established a branch office in Hastings and currently is renting space at Borley Moving and Storage. They are seeking a larger location to house three cranes and two semi-tractor trailers.
“Our interest is in helping the community,” he said. “We want to be the best partners with the surrounding area we can.”
Patriot plans to only use the existing buildings, but add a fence around the property to secure the equipment. Wakefield said the equipment doesn’t require weight permits because they are less than 20,000 pounds per axle, but one of the cranes requires an over-length permit because the boom extends past the limit.
Instead of a chain-link fence, neighbor Jodie Knott asked the representatives to install a privacy fence put up to hide the operation.
Joyce Bridger, who lives to the north of the property, agreed with the idea of a privacy fence and asked about landscaping between the residences and property.
Feuquay said the company wants to work with neighbors to avoid being a nuisance. He said they like to keep yard areas looking nice and would keep weeds down by planting alfalfa.
To address concerns about the traffic, Wakefield said the heavy equipment would access the property using the western access on Hansen Avenue. Access to the north on Grand Street would only be used for pickups.
Shannon Bird of Hansen asked how the property would be lighted and whether there would be more lights then there are now.
Feuquay said the lights can be directed away from residents. He also said they plan to install security cameras.
Mike Allen, a member of the planning and zoning commission, reminded residents that the conditional use permit isn’t a rezone of the property. Contractors storage yard is already an allowable use, but the board can add conditions to the permit to address the residents’ concerns.
“This use is already approved for this location,” he said. “The conditional use permit discussion is limited to what additional conditions we want to place.”
Allen made a motion to recommend approval with the conditions of yard lighting being directed away from residences, privacy fencing installed along the north and west edges of the property, landscape screen to match surroundings between residences and contractor property, a large aggregate to be used to create the lot base with dust mitigation, normal operating hours between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., west driveway access be used for heavy equipment, and weed control.
The commission voted 9-0 in favor of the conditional use permit.
The commission also conducted a public hearing on an amendment to the Adams County zoning regulations for data centers.
Members of the commission shared concerns about data centers.
Commissioner Belva Junker asked about a decommission plan.
Commissioner Karen Struss asked about the need of specific training for fire suppression for any batteries stored at a data center.
At its meeting May 1, the commission heard from representatives of a tech company looking to establish a data center in Adams County that could be used for mining cryptocurrency.
Officials from AAIM Data Centers asked the commission to define and adopt regulations around the creation of a data center in the county.
Matt Carson, chief operations officer, said AAIM is an infrastructure investment company. The data center would provide high-performance computing to customers.
The company would serve as digital landlords to clients.
At Monday’s meeting, Neal Niedfeldt, president and CEO of Southern Public Power District, said he is working with the developer and power studies must be done. In his experience, noise seems to be biggest concern with data centers.
Allen said the committee reviewing the information has met several times, but there needs to be something in the regulations to address data centers.
Judy Mignery, county zoning administrator, presented a letter from Hamilton County about updates they are making to regulations next week.
Commissioner Ron Sidlo suggested they look at Hamilton County’s changes and add some of the language that is missing in Adams County’s current amendment.
Allen made a motion to table the amendment, and the commission voted 9-0 in favor of it.
The commission also voted to approve a subdivision requested by Gaylen Stahl of 7665 W. Idlewilde Road, where he plans to build a home in his retirement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.