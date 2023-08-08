Despite concerns raised at a public hearing, members of the Adams County Planning and Zoning Commission Monday approved a conditional use permit to allow Patriot Crane and Rigging LLC to create a storage yard in Hansen.

The commission held a public hearing on the matter before the vote. Members of the public asked questions of the Patriot representatives during the public hearing, with some seemingly displeased with the business’ choice of location.

