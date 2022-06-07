Members of the Adams County Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday approved an application for a conditional use permit for a non-conforming structure.
Planning and Zoning Commission members voted 9-0 at their regular monthly meeting to recommend approval of the application from Stan Mohlman to build an addition onto his home at 4045 N. Maxon Ave. in Mohlman Acres.
The house was built around 1890, according to Adams County Assessor’s Office records.
The requested addition is 16 feet by 28 feet, or 448 square feet. The existing house is 1,221 square feet including porches.
The house is about 35 feet from the east property line.
The Mohlmans plan to build an addition to the south side of the house at 45 feet from the property line.
Mohlman said his wife, Mary, was in the hospital for two weeks in December 2021. She used a cane and needed extra oxygen when she returned home.
The family’s laundry machines are in their basement.
“We’re not getting any younger,” he said. “We’d like to get our laundry upstairs, but our house is simply not big enough to do that. So, we’re going to change our bedroom into a laundry room, build onto the house, expand onto the living room and make a new bedroom.”
He said the addition wouldn’t be close to an intersection or obstruct a view.
“My brother is next door, and he doesn’t have a problem with it,” Mohlman said.
His parents moved into the house in 1947.
“It’s been there forever, since the road was probably a horse trail,” he said.
His father told him the house was moved there in 1892.
He said there are just 7 feet of difference from his conformity.
The couple was in the process of making plans and had a contractor hired.
According to the Adams County zoning regulations adopted in August 2010, structures located in the agriculture district may be allowed by conditional use permit to be enlarged or extended with consideration of the following:
- If the proposed expansion, including any other expansions, doesn’t exceed 50% of the square footage of the original structure in existence prior to the adoption of the regulations.
- Such a permit may only be allowed to continue an existing non-conformity, without increasing the degree of non-conformity, and doesn’t allow for the creation of new non-conformities.
- Effects on adjacent property, traffic and environment.
- The county’s transportation plan and one and six-year plan.
- The density of land use within the existing zoning district and that of adjacent properties.
- The degree of hardship upon the applicant that would be caused by failure to grant a permit.
Also during the meeting, commission members agreed to hold their next meeting on July 5 because the first Monday in July is July 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.