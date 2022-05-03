Adams County is looking to update its interlocal agreement for joint rural and urban planning with villages to reflect the 2020 census figures that included population increases in Kenesaw, Prosser and Roseland.
Members of the Adams County Planning and Zoning Commission voted 8-0 to recommend approval of an update to the interlocal agreement. Commission member Karen Struss was absent.
“Finally we have the census numbers from the census,” Zoning Administrator Judy Mignery said. “Every 10 years we use the census numbers to determine the population percentage for our interlocal agreements. Since those numbers have been updated, we need to amend our interlocal agreement for zoning services for the villages.”
Funds are appropriated and provided for use by the planning commission out of the general funds of each participating public agency on a prorated basis related to population.
According to the 2020 census, the populations of participating public entities include the following:
- Adams County (rural unincorporated): 3,773 or 62.3% — down from 4,213 in 2010
- Ayr: 83 or 1.4% — down from 94 in 2010
- Holstein: 191 or 3.1% — down from 214 in 2010
- Juniata: 748 or 12.4% — down from 755 in 2010
- Kenesaw: 919 or 15.2% — up from 880 in 2010
- Prosser: 76 or 1.3% — up from 66 in 2010
- Roseland: 263 or 4.3% — up from 235 in 2010
Total: 6,053 or 100%
The planning commission’s recommendation will be forwarded to the village boards and Adams County Board of Commissioners.
Also during the meeting, planning commission members:
- Unanimously recommended approval of Spearheart Subdivision No. 2 concurrent with the vacation of Spearheart Subdivision. Applicant Dave Garett would like to replat Spearheart Subdivision at 15810 W. DLD Road. Spearheart Subdivision was platted in 2001 containing 5.16 acres. The proposed plat would contain 7.06 acres. Garett told the Planning Commission he planned to use the additional land to construct a storage unit for his recreational vehicle.
- Unanimously recommended approval of Post 2nd Subdivision. Applicants Karen Post and Sandra Hinrichs would like to subdivide a tract on Pawnee Avenue that would contain 2.16 acres.
