The Adams County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing in August to act on possible bridge closures and a rail grade crossing closure agreement with the BNSF Railway.
One bridge is on Oregon Trail Road west of Marian Road. The other is on Osage Avenue north of Sundown Road.
The public hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Aug. 2.
“It’ll be plenty of time, and there will be plenty of notice to the adjacent landowners who have to have a direct notification,” Highway Superintendent Dawn Miller said.
The Oregon Trail Road bridge is on the county’s one- and six-year plan.
The road and bridge committee has met with the adjacent landowner.
Miller said costs to reopen that bridge range from $400,000 for repairs to $600,000 for a new structure.
The bridge on Oregon Trail to the west of Marian is adjacent to the BNSF rail.
“We cannot build that bridge, nor can a contractor, without being in direct conflict with that rail,” Miller said.
Adjacent property owner Matt Greenquist requested during a public hearing in February on the county’s one- and six-year road and bridge improvement plan that the closed bridge on Oregon Trail Road between Ayr and Marian roads be prioritized.
Greenquist made the same request during the public hearings for the one- and six-year road and bridge improvement plan each of the last two years.
Repair of the bridge has been on the county’s six-year plan for about 20 years. It was closed in summer 2019 because of a broken tie beam.
Greenquist’s family moved to that location in 2018.
The other structure isn’t on the one- and six-year plan because it is owned by BNSF. It is on Osage, just north of Sundown. It was repaired by BNSF in 2019.
Miller said the south back wall is undermined, losing its fill and it is jeopardizing the north rail.
Following a tour of the area, BNSF agreed to pay Adams County $100,000 per crossing closure. Adams County then would submit a finalized agreement to the state rail division for state and federal contribution, which could be another $100,000 per crossing.
Adams County could use those funds any way it deems fit.
The county has to move forward with the full agreement with BNSF and declare it completed work to the state for its contribution.
Miller introduced a proposal to hold a public hearing for the possible closure of the two crossings on county roads.
Adams County would remove both structures.
Miller estimated it would cost about $30,000 per site and take three days to remove each structure and a fourth day to set up permanent barricades.
If the county enters into the agreement with the railroad, it never would be able to rebuild those structures.
Miller said Adams County would not reuse the material in bridge construction.
The material that is salvageable for other uses would be placed on public auction.
“We can’t reuse them — they’re in poor condition — but a lot of farmers would get a lot of use out of them,” she said.
Some of the materials can be burned.
Chairman Lee Hogan had received a request from a neighboring property owner that if the structure is removed that permanent barricades installed.
“The barricades there now are movable, and they’re not working very well,” he said.
In other business, the commissioners:
- Unanimously approved the annual U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Control Contract in the amount of $13,097, which represents a 10% increase to cover rising fuel and supply costs.
- Unanimously approved, as the Board of Equalization, tax list corrections.
- Received a program
- update and budget request for Revive Ministries and Horizon Recovery in the amount of $7,500, which is an increase from $5,000 last year.
- Unanimously approved allowing Public Defender Christina Thornton to hire her 20-year-old daughter, Evangeline, as a temporary summer employee.
- Unanimously approved a resolution for the appropriation of funds to balance the 2021/2022 budget. The appropriations included $1,947 to the office of the district court judge for a total appropriation of $56,237 and $16,023 to the public defender’s office for a total appropriation of $1,186,238.
- Unanimously approved voiding or reissuing outstanding checks from the imprest account.
- Unanimously approved the payment to BOK Financial for bond payment interest on the justice center by the treasurer and authorize the clerk to make journal entries to account for payment.
- Received a funding request of $2,500 from the South Heartland District Health Department for the immunization clinic.
- Received the adjustment of County Treasurer Melanie Curry’s resignation date to the end of July instead of the end of June as previously planned. Curry introduced her successor, Virginia Long, who has worked in the Treasurer’s Office nearly 13 years.
- Unanimously approved notifying the Department of Health and Human Services that Adams County won’t extend the lease for the space Department of Health and Human Services rents in the Adams County Office Building once the current lease expires.
