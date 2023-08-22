Members of the Adams County Budget Committee say the county won’t be subject to a joint public hearing and related postcard notifications for property tax levies.
Ron Kucera, Adams County’s information technology director and member of the budget committee, presented preliminary budget information to the Adams County Board of Commissioners during a special meeting Tuesday.
“Things are looking pretty good,” he said.
The total taxable value for the county was $4.62 billion with a real growth percentage of 1.04823%, according to the Adams County Assessor’s Office.
Nebraska law mandates a joint public hearing and related postcard notifications for political subdivisions to raise their property tax levies beyond the allowable growth percentage of a political subdivision’s real growth percentage plus 2%.
Kucera said budget increases among county offices were standardized to help keep costs down. Money was taken from the county’s inheritance fund to offset the difference to avoid a levy increase.
The specific budget numbers weren’t immediately available, needing revision to provide for a $1.25 million cash reserve.
Kucera recommended the board increase the county’s cash reserve from $750,000 to $1.25 million, instead of relying upon inheritance taxes.
Board member Chuck Neumann, who sits on the budget committee, agreed.
“I think it’s a good idea,” he said. “In the past, auditors have said we should have a better cash reserve.”
The board will have a budget hearing on Sept. 19th at 9 a.m. before the board’s regular meeting. Commissioners are scheduled to finalize the budget and set the final tax request.
The board also discussed auditor concerns about providing funds to nonprofit agencies that aren’t contracted to provide a service to the county.
Neumann said state auditors explained that the county shouldn’t be donating money to a 501c3 nonprofit organization.
Judy Mignery, another budget committee member, said the committee left the nonprofit agencies requests in the budget, without any requested increases.
She and Kucera recommended only dispersing funds to nonprofit agencies once a contract for services to be provided to county residents be completed.
“If they’re not providing a service, we shouldn’t be giving them money,” Mignery said.
Commissioner Tim Reams agreed.
“More or less, everyone on that list needs to have a contract before we can disperse money,” he said.
Board chairman Lee Hogan said contracts would keep the county in compliance with state regulations.
“We gotta keep in line with the auditors,” he said.
In other business, the board also unanimously approved final levy allocations for political subdivisions in the county.
The Ag Society general tax levy was set at 0.016346 with no bond tax levy.
The Hastings Rural Fire Department general tax levy is 0.026627 with a bond tax levy of 0.01216.
The Holstein Rural Fire Department general tax levy is 0.022401 with a bond tax levy of 0.01302.
The Juniata Rural Fire Department general tax levy is 0.017561 with a bond tax levy of 0.00979.
The Kenesaw Rural Fire Department general tax levy is 0.006191 with no bond tax levy.
The Roseland Rural Fire Department general tax levy is 0.009453 with a bond tax levy of 0.01311.
