Adams County Treasurer Melanie Curry is resigning from her office at the end of June, according to a resignation letter submitted to the Adams County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.
In a letter dated May 17, Curry stated her last day in the position would be June 30, which is consistent with the end of the fiscal year.
“My decision to resign was not taken lightly,” she wrote. “After much deliberation, careful consideration, and the advice of my physician, I concluded it was time to focus on my health and well-being.”
Curry told the board she will do whatever she can to assist with the transition process and have all records updated before her final day of work.
“Thank you for the opportunity to be of service to Adams County for the past 26 years,” she wrote. “I am forever grateful for the experience and for the trust you placed in me. I wish you all the best.”
With regret, the board voted to accept the resignation during its meeting on Tuesday.
“I wish Melanie wasn’t leaving,” Commissioner Dale Curtis said. “She was always level-headed.”
Commissioner Lee Hogan echoed that sentiment.
“It’s a sad day,” he said. “I have a lot of respect for her. She’s done a great job.”
Adams County Clerk Ramona Thomas told the board that after Curry leaves, the deputy treasurer will assume the role until the board appoints a replacement.
The board will need to declare the treasurer position vacant and direct the county clerk to solicit applications for the vacancy. The board will have 45 days after Curry’s last day to appoint a replacement.
The vacancy also creates a void in the general election ballot.
Curry, a Republican, was running for re-election unopposed, so her name didn’t appear on the primary ballot and her name was advanced directly to the general election.
Curry’s resignation letter indicated she would file a notice of declination to the Adams County Clerk to remove her name from the general election ballot.
Thomas said once she receives that notice, she will notify the Adams County Republican Party. The organization will have until Sept. 1 to submit a replacement candidate for the general election ballot.
In other business, the commissioners:
Unanimously approved a contract with Midwest Storage Solutions for jail storage items.
Unanimously approved the appointment of Ryan Martin and Molly Johnsen to the Adams County Visitors Board.
Unanimously approved a lease agreement with Gary Shafer for renting office space at 234 N. Lincoln Ave. for the Adams County Convention and Visitors Bureau. The organization's previous office was destroyed in a downtown fire on March 13.
