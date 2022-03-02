Members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved updating the Adams County local emergency hazardous emergency response plan.
Commissioners voted 7-0 during their regular meeting Tuesday to authorize Chairman Lee Hogan to sign the update, which includes a new hazmat annex addition, which replaces a previous version of that annex.
Also during the meeting, the board held the annual meeting of the Adams County Cemetery Board.
In other business, the board:
- Unanimously approved reappointing County Attorney Donna Fegler-Daiss to a new three-year term to the South Heartland District Health Department Board beginning in April.
- Unanimously approved adding a 1998 Chevy Blazer with 102,000 miles currently belonging to the maintenance department to surplus for public auction.
- Unanimously approved revised security procedures.
- Unanimously approved the low gravel bids at a cost per cubic yard, dividing the county’s 16 townships into quarters. Bidders included Deweese Sand and Gravel of Edgar and Mid-Nebraska Aggregate of Gibbon. The commissioners also unanimously approved bids from both companies for each aggregate, stockpile and pit prices.
