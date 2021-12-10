Adams County has extended its interlocal agreement with the city of Hastings for emergency medical services for 30 days with plans for an even longer extension.
Members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners voted 7-0 during their meeting Tuesday to approve the 30-day extension.
Commissioner Joe Patterson, who is a former Hastings city administrator, said the 10-year interlocal agreement was scheduled to expire Dec. 21.
“I think the citizens of Adams County and the citizens from Hastings have received excellent service in that regard for almost 10 years,” he said.
Patterson said City Administrator Dave Ptak initially asked for a 30-day extension to establish another long-term interlocal agreement.
However, Fire Chief Brad Starling asked to extend the current agreement for one year.
“Which I think is a good idea because I think a lot of the questions the chief’s going to need to answer for the county is data, how many runs we’ve made out into the county and so forth,” Patterson said.
The agreement was extended 30 days because that is how the issue was listed on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting. An 11-month extension will be acted on at the next County Board meeting.
A year provides plenty of time to meet informally with the city and work out the details for a new EMS interlocal agreement.
Starling attended the county board meeting and said extending the current agreement until Dec. 21, 2022, would allow adequate time to look at all the details.
“We’re just looking to extend that so we could have time to dig into the nuts and bolts and look at what needs to be updated or amended to the current contract over the next few months,” Starling said.
Any change of costs for a future contract will be established by July to build into the 2022-23 budget.
