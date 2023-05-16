With no candidates applying to fill the job, the county’s public defender position remains in limbo.
Adams County Attorney Donna Fegler Daiss told the Adams County Board of Commissioners during its meeting on Tuesday that she sent information about the job to about 50 lawyers practicing in the area, inside and outside Adams County.
“We did not receive any applicants for the public defender position,” Daiss said.
The part-time nature of the job could be one reason lawyers aren’t seeking it, she said.
The Adams County Public Defender currently is a three-fourths full-time equivalent position, receiving 75% of the salary of the Adams County Attorney because Adams County Public Defenders historically also have held private practices.
By statute, Daiss said, the county can eliminate the office, change it from an elected position to an appointed one, and/or change the hours from part time to full time.
The problem is that any changes the board makes won’t go into effect until the current term expires in January 2025 since it is an elected office in the county.
The board is required to make a good-faith effort to appoint someone to replace the official within 45 days of the vacancy beginning.
But without any applicants for the job, Daiss said, there isn’t anyone to appoint.
“I think we did our due diligence as to trying to appoint someone to the list,” she said.
Without any applicants, she said, the county could contract with a lawyer to provide the services until that time under different terms than the current position.
Until a replacement is found, the county is relying on court-appointed attorneys from the private sector to represent defendants.
But that solution is only temporary and has its limits.
Judges are able to appoint private counsel to represent criminal defendants, but the caseloads are straining those resources, as well.
“We’ve saturated the bar with court appointments, so they are saying no more,” Daiss said.
Judges still are able to appoint cases to the Public Defender’s Office, but they haven’t been doing that much given the turmoil.
Joe Patterson, a commissioner on the board’s personnel committee, said the personnel committee has been meeting with the remaining staff in the office every week. He said the staff members are covering what they can, but they are limited in what they can do.
“It’s getting bleak over there,” he said. “The office is functioning, but the court appointment costs are high. It’s about a push right now from a budgetary position.”
Adams County has had two lawyers leave the public defender position in as many years. Shon Lieske first was appointed to the position in August 2015 and served until he resigned in May 2022, having been elected to the office in 2016 and re-elected in 2020. After Lieske departed, Christina Thornton took over the duties until she resigned on April 4, 2023.
Former district court judge Stephen Illingworth has been contracted to consult on the issue and provide guidance to the board.
The board decided to wait for Illingworth’s report before deciding on a course of action to fill the position.
