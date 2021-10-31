A Hastings couple enjoys showing off their Halloween spirit through constantly changing yard decorations featuring a dozen skeletons.
Halloween is the favorite time of year for Bo Bienkowski and Amanda Cargile of 906 Brentwood Ave. For two years, the couple has spent the month of October creating various scenes with their skeleton crew.
The skeletons may be rowing a coffin as if it were a boat piloted by pirates. They could be cheerleaders stacked in a pyramid during a routine. They could be having trouble while doing some yard work and one ends up underneath the lawn mower, or find themselves in any number of other wacky situations through the season.
Ideas for some of the scenes come from posts Cargile has seen on social media. Other times, she just looks over her growing stash of supplies and comes up with her own theme.
“We try to do something different every day,” she said. “We wait to do it at night so nobody knows what it is till morning.”
Bienkowski said the concepts are all Cargile’s inspiration but he is more than willing to help her set up the scenes.
“It can be challenging, but it’s a lot of fun,” he said. “I enjoy being able to support her and her enthusiasm for it.”
For the last scene of the year, the skeletons were celebrating a pair of birthdays — those of Bienkowski and Cargile.
Cargile’s birthday is Halloween and her partner’s birthday is the day before, giving them the perfect reason to celebrate the holiday to its fullest.
Originally from Devine, Texas, Cargile said Halloween long has been important for her family.
“Growing up, Halloween was an Olympic sport in my family,” she said. “It was always really fun. We would go trick-or-treating and tell people it was my birthday. It’s an excuse to dress up on my birthday.”
Since moving to Nebraska, she said, the skeleton yard scenes have been a way for her to stay connected using her Instagram account, @mandar_jean. Her account also is available for friends or anyone wanting to keep up with the skeletons’ story.
Cargile said they keep Halloween decorations up throughout the year.
“It makes me think of home and think of family,” she said. “It’s one way I can stay connected with my family.”
For Bienkowski, Halloween has been an important holiday, largely due to his birthday being the day before.
He usually celebrated the day or week around the holiday, but said that has expanded since meeting Cargile.
“We turned it into a month-long celebration,” he said. “It’s a time of the year we look forward to.”
Planning for the festivities basically continue year-round, Bienkowski said, as they gather ideas and supplies to use the following year.
Right now, their skeleton crew consists of eight that are 3 feet tall and four closer to 6 feet. Their goal is to acquire a 12-foot-tall skeleton to add to the collection, but they have had trouble locating one at local stores.
Along with the bodies, they have collected a variety of costumes for them to use.
Some of those costumes are actually hand-me-downs from the couple’s 2-year-old Corgi, Potato.
“It turns out medium-size dog costumes are actually the perfect size,” Cargile said.
Of course, the constant changes aren’t without challenges. In Nebraska the weather can play a role in the decorations, such as wind carrying off pieces of the décor or knocking over signs. Rain or snow can cause problems for the decorating couple.
Squirrels also are a factor in the process as the hungry critters enjoy feasting on props at times.
“They’ve really became a living part of the scene,” Bienkowski said. “The gourds are as big as the squirrel and they still try to walk off with it.”
And the efforts don’t go unappreciated.
Katie Dart, a neighbor across the street, said she’s been impressed with the variety of scenes being played out in the yard. She enjoys the season and has her house decorated like many in the area, but said Cargile’s creations bring it to a new level.
“My kids absolutely love it,” she said. “It brings a lot of life to the neighborhood.”
