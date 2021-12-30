Bringing joy to the holiday season has been the goal for David and Debra Rhodes as they’ve decorated their home at 422 E. Seventh St. the last five years in a display that has grown to more than 30,000 twinkling lights.
The couple won the annual Holiday Lights Contest hosted by Hastings Parks and Recreation Department this year.
The Rhodes’ display has won the city’s holiday contest twice over the last five years, but that isn’t the incentive to keep the display going.
“It’s nice to be recognized for the hard work, but the contest isn’t really the goal for it,” Debra said. “We just want to be able to bring joy to people during the holidays. That’s why we do it.”
Computer-controlled lights are programmed to synchronize to a playlist of holiday music available by home radio transmitter on radio station 91.3 FM within about a block of the house. With 16 songs in the music rotation, the entire show runs about an hour.
Prominent in the front yard display is a 20-plus-foot-tall Christmas tree embedded with pixel lights.
Along the east side of their home display is a 40-foot long, 12-foot tall locomotive that David crafted from PVC pipe. He designed it five years ago, contributing to one of their contest wins.
“A lot of people know us as the house with the big train,” Debra said. “It’s one of my favorite parts.”
New to the display this year is a Bethlehem star measuring 5 feet tall. David said it replaced a smaller version that had been used in previous displays.
Tatum Bartels, recreation coordinator for the city, said there were seven entries in the contest this year. Changes made to the Rhodes’ display and the synchronization to the music helped push it to the top of the list.
She said the annual contest is a fun way to kick off the holiday. Members of the public are encouraged to go to each of the contestant displays and vote for their favorite on the Hastings Parks & Recreation Facebook page.
She encouraged more people to sign up for the annual event next year, either online or at the parks department office.
“It was a lot of fun,” Bartels said. “Some people make it a family activity. It helps people get into the Christmas holiday spirit.”
The Rhodeses’ display also includes a Nativity scene to share the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. The pair worships at Lakeside Community Church of the Nazarene, where Debra serves as associate pastor.
“We want people to remember the true meaning of Christmas,” she said. “The majority of our songs will reflect that. We just want to spread the light of Christ through our lights.”
Even without the contest, the Rhodeses say they would continue to put in the effort — throughout the entire year — to get the display ready.
As soon as the display was taken down in 2020, David said, they started working on the music selections and sequencing for this year. During spare time through the summer, the couple works to pair lights with sound for the annual display. They start putting out props in October and start taking down the display generally after the first of the year.
“It really is a year-long process,” David said. “We’re already looking at some of the changes for next year.”
It’s been a learning process for the couple, using David’s computer experience from his time at Nebraska Public Power District in Doniphan and Debra’s background teaching instrumental music at Hastings College and then Adams Central High School. They attend virtual summits during the summer to get ideas from other areas of the United States.
“This is a hobby that has a pretty big following around the world, actually,” she said. “We’re always learning and getting better.”
After the display is first put up every year, Debra said, they drive around and watch the show to see if there are any holes or blank spots in the overall display. They view the house and yard as a canvas or stage to be decorated for the season.
“It’s art,” she said. “That’s what it is for us. We’ve already seen we have some blank space at the back of the house.”
The display also led to a way the couple could give back to the community through a charity near and dear to their hearts, Start Over Rover. They added a mailbox by the driveway where people can leave donations to be given to the local animal shelter, from which they have adopted many pets through the years.
Last year, they were able to donate $1,500 to Start Over Rover.
“We match every dollar that’s placed in the mailbox,” Debra said. “We want to help any way we can. They’re a great organization, and we love them.”
The Rhodeses’ display will remain active through the weekend, but the weather will dictate if it stays up longer.
The couple uses a Facebook page, “7th Street Sparkles at Christmas,” to provide updates to followers and provides a forum for viewers to share their impressions and offer suggestions.
Looking to the future, Debra said, they plan to continue setting up the display as long as they can.
“When it stops being fun, we’ll probably stop doing it,” she said. “We set it up ourselves. As long as we’re still able to do that, we will.”
