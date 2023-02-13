Is it possible to make too big of an impression on a date?
Apparently so.
Such was the case when Hastings Public Schools high school and junior high school band director Troy Ehmke showed up for his second date with his future bride, Tribune photojournalist Laura Beahm, dressed in a tuxedo in 2014.
That the happy couple will marry on June 9 in Lincoln makes that awkward get-together seem almost comical today. That it almost kept them from their future life together isn’t so amusing.
“It was a little too much,” Troy says of his attire. “We went out on a date and things were OK. The second time, we went out for drinks. I showed up in a tux after a high school band concert and at that time it didn’t work out.”
When nothing further transpired between them, Troy opted to move on and relocated to Schuyler.
A chance meeting at a Christmas sweater party in Hastings in 2019 reignited their collective hopes for a happy ending.
There was something there that wasn’t before, something both would come to recognize in the coming months. And while neither could put a finger on it, both say now they’re pretty sure it had nothing to do with the festive Christmas vest Troy gifted her from his own wardrobe collection that night.
“Things just seemed a little different,” Laura said. “It felt more like the conversation was just flowing easier.”
From there, their conversation continued to draw them closer to one another. When Troy moved back to Hastings in June 2020, they resumed dating.
With date options limited by the COVID-19 outbreak, communication became their primary source of entertainment, no tuxedo required.
“We had some really quality time together, just talking about important things,” Laura said. “We weren’t going to the movies or a noisy bar. We were just going on walks or cooking at home. Those things really accelerated our relationship.
“We’re both a little bit older, so we weren’t trying to play any games. Both of us were serious and honest.”
On the week of Oct. 23, 2022, Troy made his move to make their romantic bond permanent. After purchasing a ring and sharing his plans with virtually everyone in his life except Laura, he initiated plans to ask for her hand at their favorite hangout, the Lied Lodge in Nebraska City.
Inviting her under the guise of celebrating the end of marching band season, he telephoned the lodge to solidify their date. But when he learned it had been booked for a special event, he began to think his best-laid plans were unraveling in a hurry.
At Laura’s suggestion, the “celebration” was moved to Kimberly Creek Retreat, a high-end camping destination spot in Ashland.
That Troy was able to maintain his composure through the change in plans deflected any thoughts of a marriage proposal Laura had read into the outing.
The surprise element was suddenly restored.
“That threw me off like crazy,” Laura said of Troy’s non-reaction to the venue change. “When he first brought up that we would be going out of town, I was a little suspicious. But when he never acted like thingsweren’t going his way, I thought, ‘I guess it isn’t going to happen.’ ”
Her stunned reaction shooed away any added stressors caused by the last-minute venue change.
“We chilled out, relaxed, and went out to dinner,” Troy said. “After supper, near the propane fire pit outside, I got down on one knee and popped the question.”
Laura’s “yes” was accompanied by shock and awe.
“I was surprised,” she said. “I might have blacked out, but I’ve got the ring on now.”
Both say the other brings out the best in them. Their collective goofiness and ability to effectively communicate has both looking ahead to their wedding day in anxious anticipation.
“Troy is just so kind,” Laura said. “The way he treats everyone is pretty special. That’s telling of his character.
“Things have always been pretty easy for us in a way. We’ve always been able to talk about the things we needed to talk about. I know he’s being himself around me, and that makes me comfortable to be myself.”
“I love the intellectual conversations we have,” Troy said. “We’re always having great conversations. That’s something I needed and wanted, to be around somebody who has a chill demeanor but can also just have a good conversation. She laughs at my jokes and makes me feel smart every single day, which is awesome.
“Every day I just want to go to sleep so we can wake up and do it again. She has such beautiful eyes, and when I make her smile, she crinkles her nose, and that’s an attractive thing to me. She’s an awesome person.”
The pair looks forward to cheering on the Kansas City Royals and Hastings Sodbusters baseball teams, whether in person or by radio beside a roaring fire.
Camping and hiking also will figure prominently on their social calendar once Laura’s surgically repaired knee heals.
Until then, they’ll indulge in other shared hobbies, including frequenting area breweries.
As Laura sees it, teachers and journalists are well suited as partners, with each facing similarly demanding schedules day in and day out.
“The amount of patience Troy shows amazes me,” she said. “To spend your days teaching kids how to play an instrument is something I can barely fathom doing. I admire him for that.
“I like music, but for a long time I was worried I would end up with someone who didn’t enjoy concerts and musicals. There will be no shortage of those events in our lives.”
Her support of Troy in his musical endeavors as HPS music director and saxophonist, bass player and drum major in the National Guard’s 43rd Army Band means everything to him, he said.
“It’s always so much fun to do our annual trainings 200 miles from Hastings,” he said. “I love hearing her say, ‘I’ll see you tomorrow night,’ and have her and her parents drive out to see me perform.”
Troy’s parents are frequent attendees, too. They first got acquainted with Laura’s mom and dad at separate November performances.
The couple can hardly wait for their big day to arrive. While their honeymoon plans remain undecided, Troy muses that a local destination remains an option.
“The new Hampton Inn has happy hour between 4:30-6:30, so maybe we’ll do that,” he said with a laugh.
Laura already has a Plan B in motion.
“A Hastings honeymoon? I think we can do better,” she said. “We’re figuring it out. It’s coming together.”
That their eventual union seemed doomed to failure early on is not lost on Troy.
Recalling a chance encounter during a special HMS concert at the state Capitol in March 2015 still brings tears to his eyes, he said.
“I didn’t know her very well, but a Tribune reporter pointed her out to me standing in one of the walkways in the Rotunda with her camera doing her cute little grin,” he said. “I thought, ‘Wow this would make an amazing moment in a movie someday. I want to be with that girl!’ Now we’re getting married!”
