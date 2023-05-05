While Darwin and Elaine Beirow spent most of the first three decades of their married life living wherever the U.S. military sent them, Darrell and Pinky Joynt kept the home fires burning in Hastings.
Through all those years, the two couples and their children kept in close touch, and the Beirows always knew they had a place to land back in Adams County.
“Their home was kind of our home base,” said Darwin, who is Pinky’s younger brother by just 16 months. “We always knew they were there.”
Eventually, the Beirows moved back to Nebraska and farmed near Holstein. They later lived in Kenesaw for 20 years before moving to The Kensington in Hastings.
Remarkably, both the Beirows and the Joynts now are preparing to celebrate their 75th wedding anniversaries — the Beirows on Monday, May 8; the Joynts on June 6.
On May 2, the Joynts, who still live in their Hastings home, visited The Kensington so both couples could be part of a Tribune interview, sharing their thoughts on life, marriage, and longevity in both.
Darrell is 96, nearly 97; Pinky, 94; and Darwin and Elaine, both 93. It’s not lost on any of them how special it is for the four of them — all friends since childhood — still to be able to get together, visit, laugh and reminisce.
“We were married just less than a month apart, and to think we’ve been blessed with 75 years,” said Pinky, whose given first name is Aryllis. “We have to thank God that we’re still here and we’re able to enjoy it.”
Friends for life
Darrell Joynt, the second of Orville and Florence Joynt’s three sons, was born in May 1926. He grew up on the family farm two miles east of Holstein — the farm where his younger brother, Ivan, still lives. His older brother, Dale, died in 2006.
Darrell attended Holstein Public School for all 12 years of his formal education, graduating with the Class of 1944.
Darrell’s future sister-in-law, Elaine Routh, grew up just south of Holstein, the only child of Vernon and Eva Routh. She, too, attended Holstein Public School for all 12 years, graduating in 1946.
Both Darrell and Elaine met the people who would become their lifetime companions when the Beirow siblings, who attended country schools as youngsters, would come into Holstein on Saturday nights with their parents, Arthur and Clara. (Their little brother, Hastings businessman Gale Beirow, is 11-12 years younger.)
In Holstein, farm families would do their store shopping for the week on Saturday nights, and the young people could see a movie — either projected onto an outdoor wall in warm weather or inside the theater on main street in the winter months. (Admission was a quarter for the indoor shows.)
“You went to town on Saturday night,” said Pinky, who went on to attend Holstein High School and graduate in 1945. “That was the meeting place.”
For Darrell, Pinky and Elaine, high school days also were World War II days, with everyone focused on America’s efforts and gasoline rationing in effect, so social life was muted and the whole concept of “dating” among teenagers didn’t amount to much.
“That was during the war,” said Pinky, noting that Darwin didn't even attend high school since their father needed his help on the farm. “There wasn’t much dating going on.”
Serving the community
As WWII raged toward its close in 1945, Darrell Joynt headed off to war with the U.S. Navy, serving aboard a water tender boat based in Korea that delivered fresh water to ships.
Darrell spent a little less than a year in the Navy, then returned to the farm for a short time before going to work for the Dutton-Lainson Co., then Lincoln Telephone and Telegraph, both in Hastings. He held a variety of positions with the telephone company before retiring as a service foreman at the end of a 39-year career.
Pinky had gone to work at LT&T as an operator in June 1945, shortly after high school graduation. Darrell and Pinky wrote letters back and forth while Darrell was in the Navy, then saw more of each other after he returned to Nebraska. They were married June 6, 1948, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Holstein.
Pinky continued to work for the telephone company until she became a mother in 1951, then stayed home to raise her children.
The Joynts have two children: son Dave, who lives near Doniphan with his wife Kathy; and daughter Deborah Loreman, who lives in York with husband Jon. They have four grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
The Joynts are longtime members of Zion Lutheran Church in Hastings. For many years they were active as scouting volunteers, and in 1992 they were honored as Volunteers of the Year by the Nebraska Health Care Association for their longtime efforts running Wednesday night bingo games at Good Samaritan Village with help from local Boy and Girl Scouts and their parents.
Seeing the world
About the time Darrell Joynt was getting home from the Navy, Darwin Beirow was embarking on a career in the armed forces that would stretch over 23 years and two service branches.
He first shipped out with the U.S. Marine Corps in 1946, serving three years. He and Elaine were married May 8, 1948, while he was stationed at Santa Ana, California.
After returning from the service after the three-year hitch, Darwin and Elaine moved back to Adams County and began farming. But soon the United States was involved in another war, and he went back to the Marines.
“It’s a good thing the Korean War came along because we were broke,” Darwin joked.
After being stationed in North Carolina and then at Camp Pendleton in Southern California, the Beirows returned to Nebraska once again, and Darwin worked for LT&T in Hastings for around five months before going back on duty for the Marines one more time — this time spending almost two years assigned to the Naval Air Station in Lincoln.
Another return to Hastings saw Darwin go to work as a mechanic for the Ochsner Nash Agency, a car dealership, with thoughts of building a civilian career.
“I was training to be a service manager,” he said.
Later, though, he volunteered for the U.S. Air Force, beginning a 14-year career that would take the family to postings at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska; England; South Dakota; Naples, Italy; Victorville, California; Scott Air Force Base in Illinois, near St. Louis; and finally Air Force headquarters in Washington, D.C.
“I was a cryptographer until computers took over our work, and then I became a computer programmer,” Darwin said.
He retired from the Air Force in 1969, but he and Elaine remained in the Washington area until they returned to Adams County around 1980. Darwin worked for the Dravo Corp. in Hastings for a couple of years and began farming with their son, Dan, in an operation that included the Routh family land.
The Beirows have three children: Candis Andres, who again lives in the St. Louis area; Diana Golden, who lives in Michigan; and Dan, who lives in Minden. They have two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
They are members of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kenesaw.
Finding happiness
For the Joynts, a long marriage close to their roots has provided many opportunities to enjoy family activities and serve others — especially young people and the elderly.
“We enjoyed going to our grandkids’ ballgames — I guess what normal people do,” Darrell said with a laugh.
Besides being involved with scouting, Darrell has volunteered with the Mary Lanning Auxiliary and in other ways for what’s now known as the Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village.
Running bingo was a memorable activity for Darrell, Pinky and both their children. They led the bingo game at Perkins Pavilion for 22 years.
“We enjoyed it,” Pinky said. “We got to know so many nice people. We popped corn and made caramel corn every Wednesday for prizes.”
The Beirows, for their part, made many memories with their family throughout Darwin’s years in the military — depending on each other through thick and thin; leaning on their faith; benefiting from travel and educational experiences abroad; and making many cherished friends along the way.
“I think the moving around so much has helped in the marriage,” Elaine said, reflecting on the impact of having around 50 military and civilian mailing addresses through the years.
Even when Darwin was a member of the Air Force, the Beirows sometimes had to make their own housing arrangements. Twice they lived in a garage. At another time, they lived above a horse stall.
“You’re quite often faced with situations where you have to work together,” Darwin said.
Now, as they approach their diamond anniversaries, both couples have thoughts on the keys to happiness in family life.
Pinky said it helps to keep a sense of humor through life’s ups and downs.
“You have to laugh once in a while,” she said.
“She’s good at that,” Darrell said with a smile.
Darrell also said it’s important to be flexible, be willing to accept help from others as you age, and not spend too much time worrying about the changes in the world you can’t control.
“Things are different now,” he said. “You can’t worry about that. You just have to flow with it.”
Darwin said it’s important to stay active, say “yes, dear” when necessary, and appreciate friends and family.
A time for gratitude
Darrell, Pinky, Darwin and Elaine all remember the lean days and dust storms of the 1930s.
They remember walking to school; only going to the doctor when absolutely necessary; and spending good times with neighbors and relatives back in the days when getting together was more common than it is now.
They are grateful for one another, and for their continuing friendship.
“You have to thank God for it,” Darwin said.
“We always got together on Christmas Eve, even when our parents were still alive,” Pinky said. “That’s something we still try to do.”
At one time back in their younger days when Darwin and Elaine were home from the service, the Beirows and the Joynts actually lived together in the same house for a while.
Several decades later, they continue to share their lives.
“I always like going to their house because it seems like going home,” Elaine said, reaching out to touch Pinky’s hand.
