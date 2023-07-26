The Nebraska Court of Appeals affirmed the prison sentence Tuesday for a 33-year-old Hastings man whose drunken driving caused the December 2021 deaths of two teenagers on the outskirts of town.
Anthony Pingel, whose last known address was 3239 Wendell Drive, had appealed his decades-long prison sentence as excessive and argued his defense counsel was ineffective.
Adams County District Judge Morgan Farquhar sentenced Pingel to a total of 38-42 years behind bars on Dec. 5, 2022.
The judge sentenced Pingel to 18-20 years for each of two manslaughter charges and ordered that those sentences be served consecutively. Farquhar also ordered a consecutive two years in prison for two charges of third-degree assault, and 60 additional days, a $500 fine and six-month driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol.
In January, Pingel appealed the sentence, claiming the district court imposed excessive sentences and that his trial counsel was ineffective for recommending he take an insufficient plea agreement rather than proceed to trial.
Pingel claimed the district court failed to take into account mitigating factors in imposing the sentence, including his low risk to reoffend and lack of prior criminal history.
The Court of Appeals noted a judge considers multiple factors in making a decision in sentencing.
“To the extent that Pingel implicitly argues the district court placed too much emphasis on the deaths and injuries of the victims, or not enough emphasis on the factors he contends weigh in favor of a lesser sentence, we note that it was within the discretion of the court to weigh more heavily certain sentencing factors over others…” the court wrote. “…While we agree there are some mitigating factors which weigh in favor of a lesser cumulative sentence, we cannot say that the district court abused its discretion in determining the sentences imposed.”
Pingel argued he received ineffective assistance of trial counsel “by trial counsel recommending an insufficient plea agreement and not proceeding to trial.”
Pingel claimed his defense attorney should have known he was likely to receive a lengthy prison sentence and negotiated a deal that would have lowered the potential prison sentence.
The Court of Appeals determined Pingel received a benefit from the plea agreement because a contempt of court charge was dismissed and his attorney was able to argue that Pingel had taken responsibility for his actions though the deal.
“Given the benefits of the plea agreement and the ample evidence against him, Pingel cannot show that, but for trial counsel’s performance, there was a reasonable probability he would have insisted on going to trial,” the court wrote. “As such, this claim of ineffective assistance of trial counsel is refuted by the record.”
First responders arrived at 12th Street and Blaine Avenue in the early morning hours of Dec. 12, 2021. A black 1997 Dodge Ram pickup driven by Kaden Atz, 18, was traveling eastbound on 12th Street when Pingel’s northbound 2015 silver Jeep Grand Cherokee blew through the stop sign at Blaine Avenue and smashed into the passenger side of the truck.
The crash reportedly shoved the Ram into the northeast ditch where it landed on its passenger side. The truck caught fire with Victoria Fleming, 16, of Superior and Tristen Owens, 18, trapped inside. Atz and Corbin Lewellyn had been on the driver’s side of the vehicle and were injured but able to exit.
Autopsies reported that Fleming and Owens died due to blunt force trauma and fire injuries. The condition of the bodies made it more difficult for law enforcement to identify them, having to rely on DNA and dental records.
