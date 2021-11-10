The Adams County Courthouse will be without power briefly Thursday morning to make way for a piece of equipment long desired by the county.
The courthouse is anticipated to be without power for 60-90 minutes Thursday to allow Hastings Utilities to set up the necessary infrastructure and equipment for a generator. The courthouse is closed to the public on Thursday in observance of Veterans Day.
“That’s why we scheduled it that day,” said Ron Kucera, Adams County information technology coordinator.
The county hasn’t received the generator yet, but the improvements planned for Thursday should make installation relatively seamless.
“That will be minor compared to the work (we’re) doing on the 11th,” Kucera said of the generator installation.
Adams County has talked for decades about getting a generator for the courthouse.
“It’s just to keep communications and services provided to the community in case there’s an act of God through Mother Nature or just a power outage of some sort,” said Tom Reichert, county maintenance supervisor.
“If the power grid was down at least we would have a source (on site)” Kucera said of electricity. “We’ve been working on it for years.”
Switching to the generator in the event of a power outage is anticipated to be a 20-second delay.
Scheduling the utility work for Thursday is a convenience.
“It’s just a good day to get our ducks in a row and make sure we’re doing this properly and in the most economic way of being down as briefly as we possibly can,” Reichert said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.