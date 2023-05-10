CLAY COUNTY — By harvest time later this year, farmers will have another option for grain delivery as Cooperative Producers Inc. starts work on a brand-new, 5-million-bushel grain facility one mile north of the U.S. Highway 6 and Nebraska Highway 14 northbound intersection between Harvard and Saronville.

Officials of CPI, a farmer-owned cooperative based in Hastings, held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday at the site of the new facility, which will be named Lewis due to its location in Clay County’s Lewis Township.

