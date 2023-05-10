CLAY COUNTY — By harvest time later this year, farmers will have another option for grain delivery as Cooperative Producers Inc. starts work on a brand-new, 5-million-bushel grain facility one mile north of the U.S. Highway 6 and Nebraska Highway 14 northbound intersection between Harvard and Saronville.
Officials of CPI, a farmer-owned cooperative based in Hastings, held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday at the site of the new facility, which will be named Lewis due to its location in Clay County’s Lewis Township.
Gary Brandt, chief executive officer, said he is excited for the project because CPI hasn’t built a brand-new grain location of its own since it built the one near Fairmont.
The first phase will include two, 1-million-bushel bunkers that will be completed prior to harvest and a 3-million-bushel building that should be completed by the end of the season.
Justin Yoesel, CPI’s vice president of grain, said the new facility will allow grain to be received in about half the time as before. The facility will have uploading speed of about 50,000 bushels per hour, helping the company match the increasing speed of farmers at harvest.
“Farmers are advancing faster than grain facilities in terms of speed,” he said.
Yoesel said they chose the location between facilities in Aurora, Fairmont and Hastings to make it accessible for farmers.
“The location is perfect for trucks with access to (Highway) 14 and (Highway) 6,” he said. “It’s very well centrally located between several ethanol plants.”
Once the facility is up and running, Yoesel said, there will be three or four employees through the year with seasonal help through harvest. Once the second phase of the project is complete, another two or three employees will be added.
Brandt said the company wanted to take farmers’ equity to build additional capacity.
“You’ve got to have speed and space,” he said. “There’s not a lot of fast grain storage. You hear that a lot from farmers.”
Yoesel said CPI is dedicated to improving the infrastructure that will allow farmers to expedite their harvests by spending less time at the facility and more time in the field.
“We’re here to support the farmers in the long term,” he said.
Timothy K. Anderson, the mayor of Sutton and a farmer, said the facility will provide an additional outlet for harvest.
“I think it’s a great thing for farmers,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.